Twitter is back with another feature that allows users to 'speak their mind', in real sense. Though, people have responded with memes on the quirky attribute of adding voice notes to their tweets.

this gon be voice tweets on sundays pic.twitter.com/A2izsK3SiC — da don 🧨 (@EjSoHated) June 18, 2020

Twitter has launched ‘voice tweets’ for its iOS users, this additional feature came days after Twitter introducing a feature called ‘Fleets’, allowing users to share fleeting thoughts that last for only 24 hours. Twitter is back with yet another quirky feature that allows users to add voice notes to their tweets.

By inculcating this characteristic, the micro-blogging site has added a ‘human touch’ to Twitter akin to WhatsApp and Instagram stories. This feature enables people to record 140 seconds of audio for their voice tweets, the voice note option shows up next to the camera icon when you compose a new tweet.

Twitter has certainly given users more control over conversations against the 280 characters limit per tweet, they can keep recording their voice tweets and it will automatically turn into a thread, thus giving people more control to extend what they can say on the platform.

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

However, the feature currently is only available for iOS users, the company announced the advent of the feature via a blog post saying that ‘sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation’ it further said that ‘to attach a human touch to Twitter, it is, therefore, adding the voice note feature’.

The voice notes cannot be downloaded by other users but the number of listens that the tweet gets will be visible under the note itself.

someone just replied with a harry styles fancam…. i’m deleting the whole tweet ‼️ https://t.co/nOdOdk2ylf — twerkin (@t69jin) June 18, 2020

Me seeing everyone play around with the voice tweets and my twitter hasn’t updated pic.twitter.com/6S7eEgt04o — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎 🤴🏽 (@theprincetyy) June 17, 2020

