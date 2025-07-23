LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Two Brothers, One Bride: Himachal's Rare Polyandry Wedding And The Hatti Tribe Tradition Explained

Two brothers from Himachal Pradesh’s Shillai village have married the same woman, reviving a centuries-old tradition of polyandry. The marriage, celebrated with local Hatti rituals and folk festivities in Sirmaur’s Trans-Giri region, quickly went viral online. The trio says the decision was voluntary, reflecting an ancient but fading practice still alive among the Hatti tribe.

Two brothers in Himachal’s Sirmaur district marry the same woman, reviving the Hatti tribe's rare polyandry tradition. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 02:54:29 IST

Himachal Pradesh Hatti Tribe Polyandry Marraige: Two brotehrs from Shillai village in Himachal Pradesh have married a same woman under the centuries-old practice of polyandry. The marraige ceremony took place over three days in the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur district.

Bride, Grooms Voluntarily Choose The Himachal Polyandry Tradition

Sunita Chauhan, the bride from Kunhat village, along with the brothers Pradeep and Kapil Negi, confirmed that the decision to enter into this marriage was made without any external pressure.

“I was aware of the tradition and have made my choice willingly,” Sunita said, adding that she respects the bond they have formed.

The celebrations were marked by traditional folk songs and dances, adding vibrancy to the occasion. Videos of the wedding have since gone viral on social media platforms.

Polyandry Custom in Hatti Tribe of Himachal 

The Hatti community, a close-knit tribal group residing along the Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, was officially recognized as a Scheduled Tribe three years ago. Historically, polyandry was a common practice within this community, but rising literacy levels and economic development in the region have led to a significant decline in such marriages.

Village elders explained that while polyandry is still socially accepted, ceremonies like these now occur discreetly and less frequently than before.

What is The Reason Behind Hatti Polyandry Practice?

Experts point out that the primary reason for the polyandry tradition was to prevent the fragmentation of ancestral land. Maintaining land intact was critical in this agrarian society, where division of property could jeopardize livelihoods.

“The share of tribal women in ancestral property remains a key concern,” local experts say.

The Hatti population numbers around 300,000 people living in approximately 450 villages across the Trans-Giri area. Though less common today, polyandry remains practiced in some villages within this community as well as in nearby tribal regions like Jaunsar Babar in Uttarakhand and Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh.

Hatti Tradition of Polyandry Explained

Polyandry among the Hatti evolved primarily as a social and economic strategy. This tradition allowed for stronger security and unity among brothers working scattered plots in the mountainous terrain. According to the loaclas, if you have a bigger family, more men, you are more secure in a tribal society.

Although increasingly rare, polyandry remains legally recognized under Himachal Pradesh’s revenue laws as “Jodidara.”

Locals call the wedding ceremony as Jajda, that begins with the bride’s procession to the groom’s village. When the bride arrives,  Seenj is performed at the groom’s home, which is a ritual, where a priest chants mantras in the local dialect and sprinkles holy water.

After this the couple is offered jaggery and blessings from the Kul Devta (family deity) leading to the culmination of the wedding.

Is Polyandry Legal in India?

Under Indian constitution, polyandry is illegal for Hindus particularly under the Hindu Marriage Act. However, some tribal customs are exempted and allowed to practice the age old tradition.

Hatti community was granted The Scheduled Tribe status in 2022 which allows these people to practice their traditions. However, over the years due to increasing literacy among these tribes and the effects of urbanisation, the practice of polyandry in the Hatti tribe is declining.

