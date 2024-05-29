Udaipur: Where Luxury Meets Royalty For An Unforgettable Experience

There are not many people one can find who don’t know about the magnificence and elegance of Udaipur. The city is often referred to as the ‘Venice of the East’ and is also known as the city of lakes surrounded by the verdant hills of the Aravallis.

Over the years the palaces in the city have been turned into tourist places and moreover, they have been turned into luxurious hotels that captivate tourists from all over the world. What were once simply locations have now transformed into popular venues for Bollywood celebrities to tie the knot.

The City Palace

Out of all the elegant palaces the city hosts the apex spot is taken up by the City Palace. Perched atop a hill and overlooking a serene lake, this majestic architectural masterpiece is encircled by fortified walls. The foundation of this palace was laid by the then Maharana Udai Singh of Udaipur. The palace is famed for being the second-largest palace in the world.

It comprises a blend of courtyards, pavilions, terraces, corridors, rooms, and suspended gardens. Accessible through the grand triple-arched gate, known as the “Tripolia,” adorned with eight marble porticos, it holds historical significance as the place where the Maharanas of Mewar were ceremonially weighed in gold, with the equivalent amount distributed among the people.

The “Suraj Gokhada,” or the balcony of the sun, served as a platform for the Suryanshi Maharanas of Mewar to address the public during times of distress, instilling confidence among them. Notable features include the ‘Mor Chowk,’ celebrated for its stunning peacock mosaics crafted from glass, and the ‘Chini Chitrashala,’ renowned for its captivating blue and white ceramics. Additionally, the palace hosts a state-of-the-art sound and light show every evening at the splendid Manak Chowk, which vividly brings to life the rich history of Mewar.

Can You Stay Here By Renting?

Well, now this place is not like your usual 5-star or 7-star hotel, it is something that symbolises something much grander in taste, therefore it encapsulates a completely different experience altogether.

Step into a world of regal grandeur at the Fateh Prakash Hotel, nestled within the historic City Palace. Managed with care by the esteemed royal family, this luxurious retreat is a top pick among international travellers. you can immerse in the lavish offerings and royal treatment, where every moment is akin to living the life of a king or queen.

When it comes to the rates for this exceptional hotel nestled within Udaipur’s City Palace, prices start from approximately 44,000 and can go up to 4 lakhs. Each room is meticulously furnished with modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable stay. Indulge in the rich flavours of Rajasthani cuisine and discover special delicacies from around the globe. Every room offers breathtaking views of the enchanting city of Udaipur, while the charming small windows add an extra touch of delight to your experience. Other Palaces That Host Tourists The Taj Lake Palace (Udaipur) Perched amidst the tranquil waters of Lake Pichola and constructed in 1746, the Taj Lake Palace is a marvel of marble architecture exuding majestic charm. Boasting a comprehensive spa experience Jiva Spa, it offers tailored programs such as site-specific yoga sessions. The panoramic vistas include captivating views of the City Palace, the Aravalli and Machla Magra hills, and the serene Jag Mandir. Guests are pampered with personalized butler service in every room, ensuring an unforgettable stay. The Oberoi Udaivilas (Udaipur) Nestled along the serene banks of Lake Pichola, The Oberoi Udaivilas is a luxurious 5-star hotel sprawled across 1,21,406 square meters of lush gardens. Its design intricately mirrors the layout of Udaipur, with interconnecting domes and corridors reminiscent of the city’s seven interconnected lakes. One can experience superior accommodations, indulge in signature cuisine at fine dining restaurants, and rejuvenate your senses with daily yoga sessions and personally tailored spa therapies. ALSO READ: Cyclones, Hurricanes, And Typhoons: Storm Naming – Who Calls The Shots? Explained

Show Full Article