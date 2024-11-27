Unbelievable! Here’s What Came To Light When Ganga Jal Was Placed Under A Microscope

The Ganga River, known as ‘Mother Ganga,’ holds a special place in Hindu culture, symbolizing purity and spirituality. From its origins at the Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas to its confluence with the Bay of Bengal, the river is sacred to millions of Hindus. Bathing in its waters or drinking from it is believed to cleanse sins and purify the soul. Despite its revered status, the Ganga faces a significant challenge: pollution. A recent study and a viral video have reignited debates over the river’s water quality and its self-purifying capabilities.

Ganga’s Pollution Problem: Industrial Waste and Sewage

Although revered as a symbol of purity, the Ganga has long been battling pollution. Industrial waste, untreated sewage, and plastic debris have contaminated the river, making it unsafe for drinking and bathing in many areas. The Uttar Pradesh Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has confirmed that the river’s water is unfit for drinking in various stretches, according to reports from TOI. This has raised questions about the validity of the widely held belief that the Ganga’s water can purify itself.

IIT-Kanpur Study: Some Stretches Fit for Drinking

A new study by IIT-Kanpur, however, offers a more optimistic perspective. Researchers tested water from Gangotri to Rishikesh, an area considered among the cleaner stretches of the river, and found it fit for drinking. The study tested 28 parameters outlined by the Bureau of Indian Standards, and the water passed the tests, surprising many and sparking fresh discussions about the river’s overall cleanliness. This revelation has brought hope for specific parts of the Ganga, where water quality remains surprisingly high.

Viral Video Sparks Debate on Gangajal Purity

Further fueling the discussion, a viral video by Ashu Ghai showcases a test of Gangajal collected from Haridwar. In the video, Ashu examines the water under a microscope and initially finds no visible impurities or microorganisms. He then sends the water for laboratory testing, where experts confirm that the water contains no contaminants, even under a 40X magnification. The lab result showed that the water was free from harmful microorganisms, including Coliform, which is typically a sign of contamination.

Lab Tests Confirm No Microorganisms in Gangajal

The laboratory tests of the Gangajal sample from Haridwar confirmed the absence of microorganisms, including bacteria that could indicate pollution. This surprising result matches Ashu’s observations and has left many viewers astonished. With over 500,000 views, the video has sparked widespread discussion, with people questioning the purity of the Ganga’s water in some areas. The findings have reignited interest in the ongoing efforts to clean the river and protect its sacred status.

A Sacred River Facing Environmental Challenges

While the Ganga River remains a symbol of spiritual purity, its pollution problems cannot be ignored. Studies and viral videos have provided new insights into its water quality, with some areas of the river passing rigorous water quality tests. However, the widespread contamination in many stretches of the Ganga remains a major issue that needs urgent attention. Efforts to clean and preserve the river, alongside ongoing public awareness, are crucial to maintaining both its spiritual significance and environmental health.