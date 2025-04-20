Understanding Easter: Why The Resurrection Is Cornerstone Of Christian Faith

On Easter Sunday, Christians around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ a moment that defines the very heart of the Christian faith.

As Christians worldwide celebrate Resurrection Sunday, here’s why the resurrection of Jesus Christ remains the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

Christians across the globe are marking Resurrection Sunday today, commemorating what is widely regarded as the most defining moment in Christian history the resurrection of Jesus Christ. While Jesus’ crucifixion receives significant attention for its sacrifice and suffering, Christian teachings emphasise that it is His resurrection that completes the Gospel and gives meaning to the faith.

Here are some compelling reasons why the resurrection of Jesus is central to Christianity:

The Resurrection Is the Heart of the Gospel

The Gospel, or “Good News”, is not just about Jesus’ death but also about His victory over it. As the Apostle Paul wrote in 1 Corinthians 15:14, “If Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.” The resurrection validates the message of salvation.

It Sets Christianity Apart

No other religious leader in history has claimed to conquer death in this way. While others were brought back to life temporarily, only Jesus Christ rose from the dead never to die again, a unique claim that distinguishes Christianity from all other faiths.

It Confirms Jesus Is God

Jesus repeatedly predicted His own death and resurrection. In John 11:25, He declares, “I am the resurrection and the life.” His resurrection is seen as the ultimate proof of His divine identity, as Paul affirms in Romans 1:4.

It Affirms the Reality of God

The resurrection is supported by eyewitness accounts over 500 people, according to 1 Corinthians 15:5-8. It also fulfills ancient prophecies found in the Old Testament, reinforcing belief in the truth and faithfulness of God.

It Makes Salvation Possible

The resurrection is not just symbolic; it is essential. 1 Corinthians 15:17 states that if Christ has not been raised, faith is futile and sin remains unforgiven. God’s acceptance of Jesus’ sacrifice is revealed through His resurrection.

It Gives Hope of Eternal Life

Jesus is called the “first fruits” of the resurrection (1 Corinthians 15:20), a promise that those who believe in Him will also rise again. Without the resurrection, life ends in death. But with it, believers hold on to a glorious hope beyond the grave.

It Has the Power to Transform Lives

The resurrection is not just a past event it changes lives today. From Paul’s conversion (Acts 9) to the transformation of fearful disciples into bold preachers, the power of the resurrected Christ continues to inspire faith, courage, and purpose.

As churches ring with songs of “He is Risen!”, believers are reminded that Easter is not just a tradition it’s a celebration of life, victory, and eternal hope found in the risen Christ.

