Uppal Farm Girl MMS: Punjabi ‘Tractor Girl’ Viral Video Sparks Controversy — What Happened In The Case?

The Uppal Farm Girl MMS controversy became a major talking point on social media in Punjab after private videos involving a young woman from Jalandhar were circulated online in August 2025. The woman, widely referred to online as Uppal Farm Girl or Punjabi Tractor Girl, was known for sharing farming-related content on social media. The controversy later led to police action and intervention by the Punjab State Women Commission.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral Video: Who Is The ‘Tractor Girl’?

The woman identified in media reports as Gurmanjot Kaur had built a social-media following through content related to farming and rural life in Punjab. Her online identity became widely known as “Uppal Farm Girl” before the private-video controversy pushed her name into a completely different kind of online discussion. Reports at the time said she approached authorities after private videos were circulated without her consent.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral MMS: What Did She Allegedly Claim?

According to reports, Gurmanjot alleged that her former fiancé had access to private videos and that she had been blackmailed before the material was circulated. Media reports also carried allegations involving drugging, sexual assault and the recording of private footage. These are allegations reported in connection with the case and should not be treated as established facts without the outcome of the relevant investigation or proceedings.

The controversy escalated after clips began circulating across social-media platforms, leading to widespread searches for the alleged MMS.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral Video: What Action Did Authorities Take?

The Punjab State Women Commission took suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought a report from the Jalandhar Rural police. Reports also said that authorities took steps against a man identified in connection with the case, with the Women’s Commission calling for action and a lookout notice being reported against him.

The case consequently moved beyond social-media speculation and became a matter for law-enforcement authorities.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral MMS: Why Did The Case Become A Social Media Storm?

The controversy spread rapidly because the woman already had a recognisable social-media identity as a farming-content creator. Searches for terms such as “Uppal Farm Girl MMS,” “Punjabi Tractor Girl viral video” and “Uppal Farm Girl viral video” increased as users attempted to find information about the case.

However, sharing or seeking private intimate material without the person’s consent can cause further harm. Reports surrounding the case also urged people not to circulate the videos.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral Video: What Happened After The Complaint?

The case later took another turn when reports said that the two families reached an agreement in August 2025. According to ABP News’ Punjabi report, the families said that misunderstandings between them had been resolved. Gurmanjot also appealed to people to remove the videos and requested that material related to the controversy not continue to be shared.

Other reports similarly said that she appealed to people to stop circulating content connected with the case.

Uppal Farm Girl Viral MMS: What Is The Latest Status?

The most significant development following the initial controversy was the reported settlement between the families. The episode nevertheless remained widely discussed online because of the speed with which private material spread across social media.

The Uppal Farm Girl MMS controversy ultimately became a wider discussion around digital privacy, consent, cyber harassment and the consequences of forwarding intimate material online. For readers searching for the case today, it is important to distinguish verified reporting about the police and Women’s Commission action from unverified claims and social-media posts surrounding the alleged videos.

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