Urvashi Rautela Viral MMS: Is The Bedroom Video Real Or From A Film? What We Know About The Viral Clip

Urvashi Rautela Viral MMS: Urvashi Rautela is once again the topic of debate among netizens due to a video clip which featured a lady who looks like the actress and was being circulated over social media. Speculation regarding its authenticity or purpose has arisen from the release of the video. Nonetheless, there is no official verification yet as to whether the newly released bedroom video involves Urvashi.

This event has also revived memories of another controversy surrounding the same actress in 2024.

Is The Viral Urvashi Rautela Video Real?

However, the identity of the latest bedroom video, as well as its source, has not been conclusively proven. Media reports made on September 22, 2026, indicate that the video, showing a lady called Urvashi seated on a bed along with someone else, was circulating on social networking sites. It was also mentioned that there was no information about the identity of the man and the movie, from where the video originated.

Urvashi has not yet come up with any statement to prove that the latest bedroom video is a private one. Thus, any claim regarding it being an “MMS leak” cannot be considered authentic.

Why Is Urvashi Rautela’s Name Trending Again?

The recent video has triggered another controversy that was previously created by Urvashi. Back in 2024, there was a video of the actress in the bathroom that went viral on social media. At that time, people were wondering if it was a real private footage, a deepfake, or some kind of publicity stunt.

However, Urvashi later made it clear that it was not any footage from her private life, but a scene from the film “Ghuspaithiya”. It is essential to know about this clarification while reviewing the new videos.

Urvashi Had Already Revealed The Truth About Her Viral Bathroom Video

Urvashi talked about the previous controversy when she was interviewed by Bollywood Bubble in January 2025. She pointed out that the bathroom video clip came from the movie, Ghuspaithiya, and was released on the Internet after the filmmakers requested permission from her management.

Urvashi indicated that the filmmakers were having some financial problems and therefore needed to draw attention to their film. This scene was created in order to draw attention to the fact that women should take care of their privacy and surveillance issues.

Is The New Bedroom Video Also From A Film?

This is still uncertain. The latest statements related to the 2026 September clip have yet to verify which movie, web show or entertainment production the video belongs to. There are no statements verified by Urvashi that confirm the authenticity of the video.

A mere speculatory discussion on social media can neither prove nor disprove the authenticity of the clip; it cannot prove whether it is real, fake or even a part of an entertainment production.

The Bottom Line On Urvashi Rautela’s Viral MMS Claim

The newly circulating bedroom video has generated speculation, but its origin has not been officially established. There is currently no verified evidence that it is a private MMS involving Urvashi Rautela.

Her previous viral bathroom video, meanwhile, was confirmed by the actress as a scene from Ghuspaithiya. She later said the filmmakers had obtained permission to release it online as part of their promotional strategy. Therefore, the two incidents should not be treated as the same video or as proof of a new private-video leak.

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