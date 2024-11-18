Home
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
US CEO Sacks 99 Employees As They Missed A Meeting, Says “Get Out Of My Business”

the intern shared the screenshot, and it read, the entire workforce, comprising 111 workers, is being fired as they did not attend a meeting.

US CEO Sacks 99 Employees As They Missed A Meeting, Says “Get Out Of My Business”

Sacking has become a little too common in the corporate world! A U.S.-based CEO, Baldvin, fires 99 employees after some of them failed to attend a meeting. And for this he is facing a massive backlash, soon after one of the intern posted a screenshot of his angry Slack message on Reddit.

Here what happened!

All this began when the intern shared the screenshot, and it read, the entire workforce, comprising 111 workers, is being fired as they did not attend a meeting. Only 11 workers attended the meeting, and they were retained, he said in the message.

Baldvin was blunt and brutal in his statement, saying, “For those of you who didn’t make it to the meeting this morning, consider this your official resignation: you’re all fired.”

He further accused them of defaulting on their contracts and said that they did not do what they agreed upon, completed their part of the contract, or showed up and worked as required in the meetings they were supposed to attend.

The CEO further directed that all company properties be returned; they should log out of all accounts and detach themselves from the company Slack channel. In his last message, he issued them a direct and very blunt ultimatum as follows: “Get the f*** out of my business right now.”

The Internet Reacts

Netizens are reacting, but the views remain divided! Many Reddit users had reacted in shock and speculated that the CEO may not have informed the employees well enough about the meeting, or perhaps the decision to fire 99 people was connected to some bigger financial problem of the company. “I assume the CEO failed to inform the team about that meeting. I can’t believe 99 people would miss it if they were properly notified,” a Reddit user wrote.

Others said perhaps the company itself was bankrupt, and the mass firings were a back-door method that the CEO could use to cut expenses or get rid of unwanted employees without telling them. “The company is probably neck-deep in debt,” one commenter speculated.

The incident has also led to broader conversations around leadership and workplace culture. Many used the opportunity to criticize Baldvin’s approach as too heavy-handed, while others shared personal anecdotes about poor leadership in their workplaces. Among others, one user remembered when their CEO was messaging them with demands outside work hours- this is a frustration of having toxic workplaces.

ALSO READ: Extended Work Hours And Unrealistic Expectations :The Silent Pandemic Taking A Toll On Mental Health

