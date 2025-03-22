Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
US Couple Wears Jeans and Plaid Shirts In A ‘Budget’ Wedding, Internet Trolls, ‘This Is Depressing’

Committing to minimal expenses, the pair organized their wedding on a low budget of only $1,000. Rather than indulge in a lavish dress or suit, they saved $300 on purchasing new cowboy boots and allocated $480 towards hiring a photographer to take shots of their special occasion.

US Couple Wears Jeans and Plaid Shirts In A ‘Budget’ Wedding, Internet Trolls, ‘This Is Depressing’


Weddings are usually the epitome of grand celebrations, expensive gowns, and pricey venues, but one American couple decided to defy convention and are now getting intense trolling on the internet.

Amie Barron, 22, and her husband Hunter, 24, got married on January 26 in a low-cost wedding at a public library in West Virginia. Forgoing formal wedding dresses and suits, the pair wore coordinating outfits—jeans and black-and-white

Following Amie posting a now-viral video of the wedding on social media, it garnered extensive backlash, with a number of people describing the wedding as “ugly” and “depressing.”

A Wedding on a Budget

Committing to minimal expenses, the pair organized their wedding on a low budget of only $1,000. Rather than indulge in a lavish dress or suit, they saved $300 on purchasing new cowboy boots and allocated $480 towards hiring a photographer to take shots of their special occasion. Amie also economized by dressing and making herself up herself in addition to coordinating the music and catering herself.

With only 20 guests present, the wedding was small and modest. By keeping costs low, they saved almost $10,000, which they spent on a two-week honeymoon.

Internet Trolls, ‘This Looks Depressing’

Despite the couple’s excitement about their unique wedding, social media was quick to criticize. Many users slammed their outfit choices, arguing that a wedding should be a momentous occasion that deserves more effort.

“So basically, this was just another day. Nothing special about it,” wrote one user. Another added, “This looks depressing.” Some even suggested that Amie and Hunter didn’t “attempt to look nice” for the occasion.

The backlash was so intense that the couple lost friends and family members who disapproved of their choices.

“Everybody told me while we were planning that I would regret it, so it was very controversial for people who heard what we were doing and didn’t really support us,” Amie shared in an interview.

However, not all responses were negative. Many people defended the couple’s decision, praising their focus on marriage rather than an extravagant ceremony.

“Honestly, this seems awesome. No need to try hard or spend heaps of money for one night,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “It isn’t about the wedding, it’s about the MARRIAGE.”

Despite the online criticism, Amie and Hunter stand by their decision.

“Best day of my life,” Amie captioned her wedding video, which has now garnered over 3.4 million views. In another video with 4.9 million views, she detailed all the “controversial” things they did to save money, including skipping an aisle runner because they felt it would go to waste.

“We’ve received a lot of nasty messages and posts on social media from people who weren’t particularly supportive, and we’ve had to cut them out of our lives,” Amie said.

The couple remains unfazed by the hate and has agreed not to let negativity affect their marriage.

