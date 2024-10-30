Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

Eric Garcetti dazzles at Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, dancing to 'Tauba Tauba' and honoring Indian traditions.

US Envoy Eric Garcetti Shakes Leg To ‘Tauba Tauba’ At Diwali Celebration | Watch Video

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, brought vibrant energy to the Diwali celebrations at the embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday, captivating attendees with his enthusiastic Bhangra performance to the popular Hindi song “Tauba Tauba” from the hit movie Bad Newz. Dressed in a traditional brown kurta and sporting sunglasses, Garcetti took to the stage as the audience cheered him on, showcasing his deep appreciation for Indian culture.

Since his appointment in May last year, Garcetti has embraced various Indian traditions with enthusiasm. Earlier this year, he celebrated Durga Puja at Chittaranjan Park in Delhi, where he engaged with the local community and indulged in traditional Bengali cuisine, including jhaal muri, aloo-chicken biryani, fish curry, luchi, and sweets. His participation in the Dhunuchi Naach, a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga, further demonstrated his commitment to immersing himself in the cultural fabric of India.

Simultaneously, the White House hosted its own Diwali celebration this week, recognizing the significant contributions of Indian Americans to the US-India relationship. Ambassador Garcetti expressed his appreciation for the event, underscoring the importance of Diwali and the role of Indian Americans in strengthening bilateral ties. On social media, he shared his excitement, stating, “What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond.” He further added, “From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity. #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali.”

On October 28, First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden hosted the Diwali festivities, inviting Indian Americans from across the nation. This event marked their final Diwali celebration in office, and the Bidens have consistently infused the tradition with their unique touch over the years. The White House shared photos from the celebration, wishing everyone, “Happy Diwali! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light.” During the event, President Biden extended warm Diwali greetings, highlighting the festival’s significance and its cherished place in the White House.

As both celebrations unfolded, they reflected a growing bond between the US and India, emphasizing cultural exchange and mutual respect.

ALSO READ: “Avoid Firecrackers; It’s Not A Favor…”, Arvind Kejriwal’s Diwali Reminder To Delhi

Filed under

Diwali Celebrations Eric Garcetti Garcetti tauba tauba dance US-India Relations
