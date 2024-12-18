Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: A Legacy Of Classical Music And Connection With A New Generation

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, one of the most revered figures in Indian classical music, continues to mesmerize audiences with his unparalleled mastery of the sarod.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: A Legacy Of Classical Music And Connection With A New Generation

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, one of the most revered figures in Indian classical music, continues to mesmerize audiences with his unparalleled mastery of the sarod. At 79, the sarod virtuoso not only stands as a beacon of Indian classical music but also as a bridge between generations, passing down his musical legacy to his grandsons while embracing new musical influences.

Despite his deep roots in classical music, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s musical tastes extend beyond the traditional. He holds a special appreciation for Western classical composers such as Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Handel. His versatility is further exemplified by his grandsons, Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash, who have introduced him to contemporary pop music by icons like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and BTS. “During the pandemic, my grandsons listened to a lot of music by these singers, and they even introduced me to this music and football,” Khan shares, highlighting the exchange of cultural influences between generations.

Bridging Generational Gaps

Despite this shared love for music, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan acknowledges the challenges of connecting with the younger generation. His grandsons, like many of their age, are deeply immersed in the digital world, often spending most of their time on their phones, leaving little room for personal interaction. “Raising Amaan and Ayaan was simpler because I could understand their language and way of thinking,” he says. “With Abeer and Zohan, it is very different. This generation is more connected to the digital world, which leaves little time for personal interaction.”

However, the veteran musician remains optimistic about his relationship with his grandsons. He speaks with pride about their passion for music and their disciplined approach to practice. “They are passionate about a lot of things, but when it’s time to practice music, they are disciplined,” he adds. Although it is still too early to predict whether they will pursue classical music professionally, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is encouraged by their genuine interest.

The Guru-Disciple Tradition

Reflecting on his own formative years, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan contrasts the traditional role of the guru with that of a modern-day teacher. “In my time, the concept of a guru was distinct from a teacher. A guru cared about the student beyond academics or music,” he explains. His father, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, did not push him towards formal schooling but focused on nurturing his musical talent, providing him with the strength and resilience to face the world.

The wisdom imparted to him by his father continues to guide Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in his approach to teaching and mentoring, creating an environment where his grandsons, Abeer and Zohaan, are encouraged to discover their own musical paths.

A Musical Legacy Passed Down

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s deep connection with his grandsons is also evident in the way he shares his music with them. Last year, he released an album of Christmas carols, a tradition he began with his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, playing these songs on his sarod. “I used to entertain them with these songs, and I would play them on the sarod. I would also play nursery rhymes like ‘Old McDonald’ and ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,'” he recalls. Now, these musical moments are shared with Abeer and Zohaan, ensuring that his love for music transcends generations.

Through his music and teachings, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan not only preserves the classical traditions of the past but also adapts them to the evolving tastes of the present. His relationship with his grandsons reflects the timeless nature of art, bridging cultural and generational divides and ensuring that music remains a powerful medium of connection across time.

Read More : 30 Christmas Songs to Spruce Up Your Holiday Playlist

Filed under

Indian Clssical Indian Music Ustad Amjad Ali Khan

Advertisement

Also Read

Protests Erupt In Katra Over Proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Protests Erupt In Katra Over Proposed Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project

Argentine President Demands Release Of Detained Soldier in Venezuela

Argentine President Demands Release Of Detained Soldier in Venezuela

Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Elon Musk And Sundar Pichai React To Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Press Conference Remark

Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

Nigeria Violence: Church Member, Two Children Killed, Homes Set Ablaze After Church Changes LGBTQ Policies

Innovative Ways To Enjoy Winter Greens In Your Meals

Innovative Ways To Enjoy Winter Greens In Your Meals

Entertainment

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Laapataa Ladies Eliminated From Oscars 2025 Race, THIS Hindi Film Is On The Shortlist

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body Shaming Accusations

Who Is Matilda Djerf ? Influencer Responds to Workplace Misconduct Claims After Toilet-Scrubbing and Body

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Pragya Nagra’s Viral Video: Malayalam Actress Back In Spotlight By INSTA POST – Watch HERE!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media On Fire – Watch Now!

Hot New Viral Video: Sona Dey’s Dazzling Dance In Red Dress Is Setting Social Media

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox