Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: A Legacy Of Classical Music And Connection With A New Generation

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, one of the most revered figures in Indian classical music, continues to mesmerize audiences with his unparalleled mastery of the sarod. At 79, the sarod virtuoso not only stands as a beacon of Indian classical music but also as a bridge between generations, passing down his musical legacy to his grandsons while embracing new musical influences.

Despite his deep roots in classical music, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s musical tastes extend beyond the traditional. He holds a special appreciation for Western classical composers such as Bach, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Handel. His versatility is further exemplified by his grandsons, Abeer Ali Bangash and Zohaan Ali Bangash, who have introduced him to contemporary pop music by icons like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and BTS. “During the pandemic, my grandsons listened to a lot of music by these singers, and they even introduced me to this music and football,” Khan shares, highlighting the exchange of cultural influences between generations.

Bridging Generational Gaps

Despite this shared love for music, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan acknowledges the challenges of connecting with the younger generation. His grandsons, like many of their age, are deeply immersed in the digital world, often spending most of their time on their phones, leaving little room for personal interaction. “Raising Amaan and Ayaan was simpler because I could understand their language and way of thinking,” he says. “With Abeer and Zohan, it is very different. This generation is more connected to the digital world, which leaves little time for personal interaction.”

However, the veteran musician remains optimistic about his relationship with his grandsons. He speaks with pride about their passion for music and their disciplined approach to practice. “They are passionate about a lot of things, but when it’s time to practice music, they are disciplined,” he adds. Although it is still too early to predict whether they will pursue classical music professionally, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is encouraged by their genuine interest.

The Guru-Disciple Tradition

Reflecting on his own formative years, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan contrasts the traditional role of the guru with that of a modern-day teacher. “In my time, the concept of a guru was distinct from a teacher. A guru cared about the student beyond academics or music,” he explains. His father, Ustad Hafiz Ali Khan, did not push him towards formal schooling but focused on nurturing his musical talent, providing him with the strength and resilience to face the world.

The wisdom imparted to him by his father continues to guide Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in his approach to teaching and mentoring, creating an environment where his grandsons, Abeer and Zohaan, are encouraged to discover their own musical paths.

A Musical Legacy Passed Down

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s deep connection with his grandsons is also evident in the way he shares his music with them. Last year, he released an album of Christmas carols, a tradition he began with his sons, Amaan and Ayaan, playing these songs on his sarod. “I used to entertain them with these songs, and I would play them on the sarod. I would also play nursery rhymes like ‘Old McDonald’ and ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,'” he recalls. Now, these musical moments are shared with Abeer and Zohaan, ensuring that his love for music transcends generations.

Through his music and teachings, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan not only preserves the classical traditions of the past but also adapts them to the evolving tastes of the present. His relationship with his grandsons reflects the timeless nature of art, bridging cultural and generational divides and ensuring that music remains a powerful medium of connection across time.

