Its human nature that we push our limits to create world records. Peoples from across the world have created fastest, longest and farthest things till date. In yet another record from India, a man from Haldwani district in Uttarakhand has created world’s largest smallest pencil, the 5mm long and 0.5 mm wide pencil is made of wood H.B lead. Talking about the world record, Prakash Chandra Upadhyay said, “It took me three to four days to complete this project. The pencil is made of single piece of wood. The wood has been drilled and the lid has been fixed in it.”

Upadhyay has used white and black colour to paint the pencil. He sent his project to the Assist World Research Foundation (AWRRF). After which, the organisation accepted the Upadhyay’s claim and included his project in the world record list. Upadhyay, an artist by profession got a lot of recognition because of his extraordinary talent. This is not the first record that Upadhyaya has created. Upadhyay holds the record of making world’s smallest book and world’s smallest religious handmade book, Hanuman Chalisa which is 3x3x4 mm in size.

Before Upadhyay’s record, a man from North America holds the record of creating world smallest pencil in the world which was 17.5 mm short and made of North American spruce. So, it shows Upadhyay has broken the record by a huge margin. However, the smallest pencil in the world does write but you would probably need a pair of tweezers to do so.

Indians are famous for making unique world records. Another one is the world’s shortest woman, 23-year-old Jyoti Amge made it to the Guinness World Records. She is the world’s smallest woman, measuring 62.8 centimetres (2 feet). She has earlier held the Guinness World Record for being the tiniest teenager alive.

