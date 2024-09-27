The cleaning work of Ganga ghats in Varanasi continues ahead of the increased footfall expected during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Dussehra. “We are cleaning the ghats for the […]

The cleaning work of Ganga ghats in Varanasi continues ahead of the increased footfall expected during the upcoming festivals of Navratri and Dussehra.

“We are cleaning the ghats for the upcoming festivals of Chatth, Navratri, and Diwali. The cleaning work starts at 8 am and continues till 6 pm… The light connection was cut off because of the increased water level is also being restored… Around 3 feet of mud is accumulated…,” said Adarsh Yadav, who is part of the cleanliness team at the Ghats.

Ghats Preparation in Full Swing

The water level of the Ganga River in Varanasi has decreased, leaving behind a large amount of mud on the ghats. Cleaning this mud has become essential for upcoming festivals like Deepawali, Dussehra, and Dev Deepawali.

NGOs and local citizens have also stepped in to clean the ghats to ensure that they are ready for the large number of visitors expected during the festive season.

Meanwhile, on September 1, the national ‘Clean Ganga’ mission approved five projects worth Rs 73 crore for Uttar Pradesh.

Key Initiatives

Among these, a key initiative is the establishment of a Smart Laboratory for Clean Rivers (SLCR) in Varanasi. This project aims to leverage global expertise and sustainable practices to enhance the Ganga’s ecosystem and rejuvenate smaller rivers across India

(Inputs from ANI)