A golgappa seller’s reported savings and property purchases have left a 26-year-old Reddit user questioning his own understanding of money. The post has also brought back an old internet favourite: Jaspal Bhatti’s fictional PP Waterballs IPO.

The Reddit user shared the account on November 23 in the r/personalfinanceindia community. He explained that his father runs a grocery shop and regularly sells basic supplies to a golgappa vendor. During a conversation, his father reportedly told him that the street-food seller had Rs 47 lakh in a single bank account. But the bank balance was only part of the story.

Golgappa Seller Reportedly Owns Multiple Properties

According to the Reddit post, the vendor bought a house around Diwali 2024 and purchased another property worth Rs 60 lakh in 2025. The seller was also reportedly considering another property listed at Rs 1 crore and was prepared to pay around Rs 70 lakh in cash. The 26-year-old said the vendor was popular on social media and usually had around 10 to 15 customers gathered near his cart whenever he passed by.

The discovery particularly surprised the Reddit user because he had been tracking his own savings, investments and expenses for years. He said his net worth was around Rs 52.7 lakh, making the vendor’s reported bank balance and property purchases even more striking to him. It is important to note that these financial details come from the Reddit user’s account and have not been independently verified. The vendor has not been identified in the post.

Why Is The Internet Talking About PP Waterballs IPO?

Among the many responses to the post, one comment stood out: “Watch out for his IPO. PP Waterballs.” The reference is to the iconic comedy sketch by late satirist Jaspal Bhatti, in which a humble golgappa seller is persuaded to turn his street-food business into a public limited company called PP Waterballs.

Bhatti’s sketch, from his satirical comedy Full Tension, poked fun at the hype surrounding stock-market listings and the way businesses could be packaged to attract investors. The fictional company and its proposed IPO became a memorable part of his comedy. The Reddit comment quickly connected the vendor’s reported wealth with that old sketch, with other users recognising the reference and recalling Bhatti’s humour.

What Is The PP Waterballs IPO Meme?

PP Waterballs is not a real company launching an IPO. It is a fictional business from Bhatti’s satire, in which the golgappa seller Prem Prakash is encouraged to turn his small business into a public company. The joke has resurfaced because the Reddit post describes a street-food vendor whose reported savings and property purchases sound surprisingly impressive. For many users, the comparison was too familiar to ignore.

While the vendor’s actual finances remain unverified, the discussion has turned an ordinary golgappa cart into an unlikely reminder of one of Indian television comedy’s most memorable IPO jokes.

ALSO READ: WATCH VIDEO: ‘No Bahana, Only Diljit Ki Beat’ – Man Who Lost Both Legs In A Train Accident At 13 Now Wins Hearts With Garba Moves At Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert