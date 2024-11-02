Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
VIRAL: A Dubai-Based Vlogger Shares Rules Made By Her Millionaire Husband, No Male Friends Tops The List

The couple got engaged in 2019, married in 2020, and Soudi subsequently moved to Dubai. She has mentioned that some “non-negotiables” were in place, such as both partners having phone trackers and avoiding friends of the opposite gender.

VIRAL: A Dubai-Based Vlogger Shares Rules Made By Her Millionaire Husband, No Male Friends Tops The List

A video by Dubai-based vlogger Soudi has stirred social media discussion over the list of rules her millionaire husband, Jamal Al Nadak, set for her. While some users praised Soudi’s looks, others offered criticism, with a few noting the relationship seemed controlling.

In the video shared on Instagram, Soudi, who refers to herself as “Soudirella” and claims to be her husband’s “princess,” explains that she must wear shoes that match her handbag and refrain from having male friends.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soudi✨ (@soudiofarabia)

Social media reactions were mixed. One user commented, “Money can’t buy happiness, but it’s better to have money than not,” while another noted, “Money can’t buy a smile.” Others were more critical, suggesting her husband was controlling.

Soudi, originally from the UK, met businessman Jamal Al Nadak at the University of Dubai.

The couple got engaged in 2019, married in 2020, and Soudi subsequently moved to Dubai. She has mentioned that some “non-negotiables” were in place, such as both partners having phone trackers and avoiding friends of the opposite gender.

Although UAE law permits Al Nadak to marry another wife, he would require Soudi’s consent.

