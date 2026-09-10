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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident

Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident

Karnataka Police had subsequently described reports surrounding the alleged incident as fake news and said that claims circulating online were not true.

Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 17:47 IST

A video linked to a female student at a paramedical college in Karnataka’s Udupi has resurfaced, bringing back memories of an earlier controversy that had triggered outrage and questions over privacy and the safety of students on campuses. The incident had reportedly involved three female students who allegedly recorded a video on their mobile phones inside a student toilet.

Three Students Were Suspended

According to reports, the three students allegedly recorded the video on their mobile phones. The video subsequently went viral, following which the college suspended the three students. The controversy attracted considerable attention, with questions being raised over how the video was recorded and whether it had been shared online without the knowledge or consent of the student concerned.

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Police Had Called Reports Fake

The incident, however, was surrounded by conflicting claims. Karnataka Police had reportedly described some of the circulating claims about the alleged bathroom video as fake news and said that nothing of the kind had happened as being alleged on social media. The conflicting accounts added to the controversy, making it important to distinguish between verified facts, allegations and claims circulating online.

Two Cases Were Registered

At the time, two separate cases were reportedly registered in connection with the controversy. One case was related to allegations that a video recorded inside the student toilet had been deleted by the three students and the college. The second case concerned allegations that hidden-camera videos had been uploaded on a YouTube channel.

A Recurring Campus Privacy Concern

The resurfacing of the Udupi video has once again drawn attention to incidents involving unauthorised recording and the circulation of private videos. Similar controversies have been reported from schools and colleges in different parts of India over the years. The incidents have renewed concerns over student privacy, responsible use of mobile phones and social media, and the need for educational institutions to respond swiftly and transparently when allegations involving hidden recording or private videos emerge.
Also Read: Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

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Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident
Tags: college viral videohidden camera videoKarnataka Police fake newsKarnataka Udupi newsparamedical college Udupistudent privacythree students suspendedUdupi bathroom videoUdupi college videoUdupi student videoUdupi viral controversyUdupi viral video

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Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident

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Viral Bathroom MMS: Karnataka College Student Video Resurfaces; Truth Behind Restroom Incident
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