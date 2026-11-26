A regular stroll became an unexpected act of kindness for a Bengaluru-based individual when he happened to notice a food delivery person, who have gotten into an accident. Not only did the man take him to a hospital, but his kind gesture went a bit further than that. As there were still many orders pending, the man decided to step up and deliver the food himself.

The rather unique event has been posted by the man on Reddit’s Bengaluru-based page. The man claimed that the event occurred in the afternoon around 11:30 am.

Bengaluru Man Takes Injured Delivery Agent To Hospital

The Reddit user narrated how he found the delivery man following the accident, helped him in reaching the hospital, and realized that the man still had orders to be delivered. Instead of leaving him concerned about what would happen with the order that he was supposed to deliver, he decided to help him in doing that. Although he had never worked as a food delivery man before, he delivered the rest of the orders.

Stranger Completes Pending Food Orders And Drops Worker Home

As per the Reddit user, he was able to finish the pending deliveries before taking the injured delivery person back to his place. The event also resulted in a discussion about how much the delivery boy earns per month. It is said in the post that according to the delivery person, he earns approximately Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 per month.

The figure, however, comes from the Reddit user’s account and has not been independently verified.

Reddit Users React To Bengaluru Man’s Act Of Kindness

The reason why the story has gained popularity on the internet is that the man not only helped the worker get to the hospital but he also took the responsibility of handling the responsibilities of the delivery agent. Although this story has become very popular as a deed of kindness, the facts are currently only known based on the story posted on Reddit. The true identity of the delivery agent and the independent account of the incident have yet to be confirmed.

Sometimes, a small incident can end up turning into a surprising reminder that some help can really make a difference.

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