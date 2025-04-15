Viral ‘Dancing Elephant’ To Illuminati Song Isn’t What It Seems-Here’s What’s Really Going On

While many initially believed the creature to be a real elephant, it turns out that the majestic giant is actually a well-crafted costume, with performers hidden inside.

A viral video showing an ‘elephant’ dancing to the popular song Illuminati has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both amused and puzzled. But the truth behind the clip might surprise you.

The short video, shared by X user Ankita with the caption, “In India, everything is possible. Illuminati,” has crossed over 7 lakh views and continues to trend. In the video, a grand elephant appears to groove to the beats of the song amidst a cheering crowd on a busy street.

Here is the video:

In India everything is possible 😅 Illuminati 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZO41EDr0vC Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Ankita ♥️ (@Lusifer__Girl) April 10, 2025

While many social media users initially believed the elephant to be real, closer inspection revealed otherwise. The ‘elephant’ is, in fact, a well-crafted costume brought to life by skilled performers inside it. The coordinated movements from swaying the trunk to bobbing the head in rhythm were so convincing that it left several viewers baffled.

“Arre bhai dhyan se dekho. Yeh ek nakli hathi hai. Iske andar do aadmi hain (Look closely. This is a fake elephant. There are two men inside it),” one user clarified in the comments, debunking the confusion.

The video has sparked a mix of laughter, amazement, and appreciation for the performers’ talent. It also highlights how creative street performances in India continue to capture the internet’s imagination.

As the clip continues to circulate across platforms like Instagram, X, and WhatsApp, one thing is certain the ‘dancing elephant’ has become the latest viral sensation to showcase India’s unique flair for entertainment.

