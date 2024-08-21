An American influencer, Karissa Widder, has ignited widespread controversy by sharing a video that captures her preparing for her newborn baby’s funeral. The video, which shows her smiling and twirling in a polka-dotted dress, was posted on Instagram and has since shocked millions.

In the video, Widder overlays text that reads, “Getting ready for my baby’s funeral, where I got ready for my wedding.” She further elaborates in the caption, “We had her celebration of life where we got married. There is no better place to celebrate our girl.” The video, which has garnered over 12 million views, presents an unconventional and unexpected approach to grief, leaving viewers divided.

While the influencer disabled comments on her Instagram post, the video found its way to Reddit, where it stirred strong reactions. Some users expressed outrage, questioning the appropriateness of sharing such intimate moments publicly. One Redditor remarked, “Have people lost their conscience, mind, and everything for a few likes and comments?” Another user criticized the video, stating, “She was actually smiling and twirling while preparing for her child’s funeral.”

The controversy deepened as users discovered that Widder had shared an entire series documenting her grief journey, including videos of her holding her daughter for the last time and packing up the nursery. These videos were met with mixed reactions, with some accusing her of exploiting her grief for content.

In response to the backlash, Widder acknowledged the criticism through her Instagram Stories, seemingly unfazed by the negative comments. She wrote, “These comments are savage hahah,” and later added, “Sorry to the haters that I still smile and get dressed. So crazy, I know.”

Widder’s baby tragically passed away just two days after birth, and since then, she has used her platform to openly discuss her grief. Despite the criticism, some individuals have expressed support for Widder, recognizing that grief manifests in different ways. One Reddit user defended her, stating, “People cope in different ways, and she’s very vocal about trying her best during these difficult moments.”

Another comment on her Instagram post read, “Getting dressed and heading out into the world was the only way I could move through my grief. People will judge you no matter what you do. Prayers to you and your family.”

While Karissa Widder’s approach to mourning has sparked intense debate, it also highlights the diverse and personal ways individuals navigate loss and grief in the age of social media.

