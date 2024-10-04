Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

An Indian citizen found himself unexpectedly in the limelight after receiving an automated text message from Donald Trump’s election campaign

Viral: Indian Man Receives Automated Text from Trump Campaign, Says ‘You Will Never Be My President’

An Indian citizen found himself unexpectedly in the limelight after receiving an automated text message from Donald Trump’s election campaign on October 3, 2024. The communication, sent from Trump’s official account on X (formerly known as Twitter), encouraged the recipient to participate in the voting process for North Carolina. The man’s witty response quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of netizens and igniting a lively discussion.

The Automated Message

The text message sent to the man read: “I’ll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5th.” This generic prompt, intended for potential voters in the U.S., inadvertently reached someone outside the country.

A Viral Response

In a humorous twist, the Indian citizen replied: “Thanks, but you will never be my President. Kamala Harris will never be my President either. Actually, I am from India.” His response quickly went viral, amassing over 200,000 views on the platform. The blend of humor and unexpected context left many users in stitches, showcasing the absurdity of the situation.

Netizens React

The automated message sparked a wave of reactions from X users, many of whom expressed surprise at the notion of receiving political outreach from a U.S. election campaign. Some commenters questioned the effectiveness of automated systems that fail to filter recipients based on geographical location.

One user suggested that the automation may be linked to Trump’s relationship with Elon Musk, the owner of X. They commented, “@realDonaldTrump (sic) has tied up with @elonmusk (sic) for sending these unsolicited campaign messages. It’s common in India. Never thought that the US was as bad.”

Another user chimed in, noting, “Weirdest moment on my TL,” while another humorously remarked, “upar tak pehechan hai bhai ki” (“The brother has connections all the way to the top.”). One user summed it up succinctly: “Ye toh glitch in the matrix ho gaya” (“This feels like a glitch in the matrix.”).

The Context of the Upcoming Election

As the United States prepares for its presidential election on November 5, 2024, Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, will face off against his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris. The electoral process in the U.S. is governed by the Electoral College, rather than a simple popular vote. There are a total of 538 electoral votes, with a candidate requiring 270 to secure a majority. These votes are allocated based on the population of each state, and nearly all states implement a winner-take-all system.

