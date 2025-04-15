Viral: Man Casually Takes a Bath with Giant Python; Internet Can’t Decide If He’s Brave or Crazy | Watch

Snakes—especially big ones like pythons—tend to freak most people out. They’re huge, super strong, and move so quietly it’s almost creepy. But not everyone is scared. In fact, some people seem totally chill around them, like it’s no big deal. One guy on Instagram just proved that in the most unexpected way: by taking a bath with a massive python.

Just a Man, a Tub, and a Giant Snake

The video, shared by Instagram user Mike Holston, has left people completely stunned. In the clip, Holston is seen sitting in a bathtub full of water, smiling like it’s the most normal thing in the world. Wrapped around him? A huge python.

A post shared by Mike Holston (@therealtarzann)

The snake looks totally relaxed, and so does Holston. He even poses for the camera without a single sign of fear. No panic, no hesitation—just a guy hanging out in the tub with his slithery pal.

The Internet Doesn’t Know What to Think

As you might guess, the video exploded online. It’s racked up over 1.8 million views and sparked all kinds of reactions. Some people are amazed by how calm and confident Holston is. Others are seriously worried—and a little freaked out.

One user commented, “Incredible to see someone so at peace with such a dangerous animal.” Another asked, “Is this bravery or just pure madness?” Someone else admitted, “This is giving me anxiety just watching it!” And one viewer summed it up with, “The snake looks chill, but I’m still not convinced this is safe.”

Not Everyone’s a Fan

While some folks thought the video was cool, others weren’t impressed. They were more focused on the risks.

One person warned, “This is how accidents happen. You don’t play with wild animals like this.” Another added, “Please don’t encourage this kind of behaviour. Not everyone knows how to read a snake’s body language.”

Basically, critics are saying: just because it looks safe doesn’t mean it is.

Supporters Say He’s Got It Under Control

Still, Holston had plenty of supporters too. One viewer defended him, saying, “He knows what he’s doing. It’s clear the snake is comfortable.” Others took a more playful approach, with comments like, “Just a normal Sunday bath with your buddy,” and “Imagine being this calm around something that can crush you.”

For fans of the video, Holston’s calmness wasn’t just impressive—it was proof that he understands the animal and knows how to handle it.