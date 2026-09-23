Viral MMS: College Student Arrested For Selling AI-Morphed Photos And Videos On Telegram

A college student has been arrested in Kerala in connection with a case involving allegedly AI-morphed explicit photos and videos of women being circulated and sold through Telegram groups. The investigation has brought attention to how manipulated intimate content is increasingly being monetised through private online networks.

According to investigators, the accused allegedly operated Telegram groups where access to the morphed content was provided in exchange for money. Payments were reportedly collected through QR codes, while police are also investigating whether more people were involved in the operation.

AI-Morphed Videos Circulated Through Telegram

The case emerged during an investigation into the creation and circulation of digitally manipulated content involving women. Police suspect that the material was being distributed through private Telegram groups rather than openly shared on social media.

Investigators are examining the role of different individuals in the alleged network, including those involved in creating the manipulated material and those responsible for distributing or monetising it.

College Student Arrested In Kerala Cybercrime Case

The latest arrest was made as part of the ongoing probe by a Special Investigation Team. Police are reportedly examining digital devices and financial transactions linked to the accused to establish how the groups operated.

Investigators are also trying to identify other people who may have been involved in the circulation of the AI-generated material.

The case highlights the growing use of generative AI to create fake intimate content without a person’s consent. Such manipulated material can cause significant harm to victims even when the underlying images or videos are entirely fabricated.

Police Probe Into AI-Generated MMS Content

Authorities are now looking into the wider network behind the alleged Telegram operation. The investigation is expected to focus on how the content was created, how victims were targeted and how payments were collected from people seeking access to the material.

Cybercrime investigators have increasingly warned against downloading, forwarding or paying for such content. Sharing intimate material without consent can also expose users to legal consequences. The Kerala investigation is continuing, with police examining the digital trail to determine whether more arrests will follow.

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