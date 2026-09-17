Splitsvilla X4 Viral MMS: What Is The Truth Behind Justin D’Cruz And Sakshi Srinivas’ Viral Clip?

The contestants Justin D’Cruz and Sakshi Srinivas of Splitsvilla X4 were able to clarify a Viral MMS rumor in January 2026 after a video featuring both of them became viral on the Internet. While some people referred to the said video as the “leaked MMS,” Justin and Sakshi actually featured the said video in their vlogs wherein they were seen having an innocent conversation while Justin had no shirt on. No further update on the said matter has been released until now.

Viral MMS rumour triggers online speculation around contestants

As the video gained traction, posts seeking the alleged Viral MMS footage began circulating, with users sharing purported links. The claims prompted Justin to address the matter through a clarification video on social media and reject the description being attached to the clip.

“Aajkal mere feed pe mere aur Sakshi ke MMS video leak ho gayi hai aur log link pe link maang rahe hai… Firstly, it is nothing, it is fake. Vo humare koi toh vlog ki clip hai,” Justin said. He also reassured followers that there was nothing offensive in the video and asked them not to panic.

Viral MMS links spread despite contestants denying claims

Justin said he even opened the purported link himself out of curiosity and was surprised by how widely the claim had travelled online. “USS link pe 1.5 se 2 lakh shares hai. Ye kaunse society mein reh rahe hai hum? Isse accha humare quality content pe engage karo,” he said, criticising the practice of spreading false information.

He also urged people watching the posts and reels to avoid believing or sharing the Viral MMS claim. “Jo bhi log ye reel dekh rahe hai, please samjho that it is completely fake,” Justin said, while speaking against those creating and circulating such videos.

Viral MMS claim rejected in social media clarification

The clarification video carried a direct caption from Justin and Sakshi: “There is no MMS. And there’s no LINK! Stop spreading this stupidity the clip that is circulating is actually a clip of our vlog.”

Sakshi also backed Justin’s clarification, stressing that the allegations were untrue and asking social media users to behave appropriately. The Viral MMS controversy therefore centred on a vlog clip that was presented online by some users as something it was not.

Viral MMS controversy dates back to January 2026

The incident and clarification took place in January 2026. While the Viral MMS claim had generated speculation online at the time, Justin and Sakshi publicly rejected the allegations and said the circulating clip was from their vlog. There is no new development being reported here; the story revisits the January clarification and the claims surrounding the video.

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