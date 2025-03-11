Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Offbeat»
  • Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

A unique yet captivating post has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows the 'certificate to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers'. The post was shared by a user, Vivek Nanda, on Linkedin. The viral post has been garnering a lot of traction since it was shared.

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

Viral Post


A unique yet captivating post has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows the ‘certificate to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers’. The post was shared by a user, Vivek Nanda, on Linkedin. The viral post has been garnering a lot of traction since it was shared.

Viral post shows a ‘Certificate to sit in front of Britishers’

The viral post was shared on LinkedIn by a user named Vivek Nanda. Sharing the post, he wrote, “For our Younger Generation… Who doesn’t understand the Value of Freedom? Indians were not allowed to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers…You needed a Certificate like this – to be seated in front of the Britishers…Please See this.” The viral post has garnered several views and comments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The post featured an old certificate given to Indians, allowing them to sit in front of British officers. This certificate, stamped officially, is a shameful time when the mere act of sitting was a privilege granted to the British alone, and Indians required special clearance just to undertake basic acts of humanity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

For the next generation, this piece of history will seem alien and hard to grasp. The fact that one had to be permitted to sit down, a humble act frequently taken for granted in contemporary times, points to the repressive systems that existed under colonial rule.

Netizens Reaction

The viral post has received many views since it was shared. A user came up saying, “You would be surprised, while things in Delhi may not be same, but upcountry many officials ‘babulog’ wouldn’t expect vendors to take chair in office. I went through this situation myself while handling execution of pilot project in upcountry (I do so to arrive at ground realities, during planning phase, practice I picked from my managers as Intern ).” Another user said, “We also need to show respect to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their own ‘me’ time to fight for our freedom of life. A freedom we unfortunately take for granted.” A third user commented, “With due respect I say, let us be continuous and encourage current and next generations NOT to get into these Shameful situations anymore. LEARNING FROM HISTORY.”

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

Filed under

viral news Viral Post

newsx

IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejects Delhi Capitals Captaincy: Franchise Offers Leadership Role To This Player,...
Elon Musk

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion...
newsx

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations
Viral Post

Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’
newsx

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejects Delhi Capitals Captaincy: Franchise Offers Leadership Role To This Player, Says Report

IPL 2025: KL Rahul Rejects Delhi Capitals Captaincy: Franchise Offers Leadership Role To This Player,...

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion After Rocket Explosion, Tesla Stocks Slump And X Goes Down

Will Elon Musk No Longer Be The World’s Richest Man? SpaceX Boss Loses $29 Billion...

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2025: 19,838 Vacancies Announced, Check Eligibility And Apply!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report

Shots Fired At Jaffar Express Heading from Quetta to Peshawar With 500 Passengers Onboard: Report

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Renovation Faces Legal Hurdle As Activist Alleges CRZ Violations

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

 Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour: How To Book Tickets Online, Prices And More?

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae Ron When She Was A ‘Minor’: The Controversy Explained

South Korean Actor Kim Soo Hyun Accused Of ‘Secret’ 6 Year Romance With Kim Sae

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years Old

‘Udit Ki Pappi’: Udit Narayan Jokes About His Viral Video; Claims Video Was 2 Years

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris Fashion Week 2025

‘Have Mercy On Me’: Ranveer Singh Begs As Deepika Padukone Drops Stunning Pictures From Paris

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women