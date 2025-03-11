Viral Post Reveals Shocking ‘Certificate’ Under British Rule, Netizens Call It ‘Infromative’

A unique yet captivating post has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows the 'certificate to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers'. The post was shared by a user, Vivek Nanda, on Linkedin. The viral post has been garnering a lot of traction since it was shared.

A unique yet captivating post has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows the ‘certificate to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers’. The post was shared by a user, Vivek Nanda, on Linkedin. The viral post has been garnering a lot of traction since it was shared.

Viral post shows a ‘Certificate to sit in front of Britishers’

The viral post was shared on LinkedIn by a user named Vivek Nanda. Sharing the post, he wrote, “For our Younger Generation… Who doesn’t understand the Value of Freedom? Indians were not allowed to sit on Chairs in front of the Britishers…You needed a Certificate like this – to be seated in front of the Britishers…Please See this.” The viral post has garnered several views and comments.

The post featured an old certificate given to Indians, allowing them to sit in front of British officers. This certificate, stamped officially, is a shameful time when the mere act of sitting was a privilege granted to the British alone, and Indians required special clearance just to undertake basic acts of humanity.

For the next generation, this piece of history will seem alien and hard to grasp. The fact that one had to be permitted to sit down, a humble act frequently taken for granted in contemporary times, points to the repressive systems that existed under colonial rule.

Netizens Reaction

The viral post has received many views since it was shared. A user came up saying, “You would be surprised, while things in Delhi may not be same, but upcountry many officials ‘babulog’ wouldn’t expect vendors to take chair in office. I went through this situation myself while handling execution of pilot project in upcountry (I do so to arrive at ground realities, during planning phase, practice I picked from my managers as Intern ).” Another user said, “We also need to show respect to our freedom fighters who sacrificed their own ‘me’ time to fight for our freedom of life. A freedom we unfortunately take for granted.” A third user commented, “With due respect I say, let us be continuous and encourage current and next generations NOT to get into these Shameful situations anymore. LEARNING FROM HISTORY.”

