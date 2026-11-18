A Man Dressed As A Woman, an Auto Ride and A Rolling Camera. Prank Reel posted by a creator named Shadbaghwale has attracted more than a million likes and the response of the men on the road is actually the real thing.

Reel That Went Viral

On November 12, 2026, a creator on Instagram going by the name of Shadbaghwale posted a prank reel which has since then gotten more than a million likes and approximately 14,000 comments from the post’s details.

The caption says it’s fourth in the series with “Sajna hai Mujhe tharkiyon Kay liye” and laughing emojis with the caption saying it is on his YouTube channel in full version.

Instagram Shadbaghwale (@shadbaghwale) • Instagram reel 1M likes, 14K comments – shadbaghwale on November 12, 2026: “Sajna hai Mujhe tharkiyon Kay liye 🤣🤣 part4 (Full Video YouTube Channel Shadbaghwale Pe) . . #instagood #instagram #explore #trendingreels #comedy”.

Who’s Behind The Camera?

The account name is Shadbaghwale and it’s comedy content. Some of the hashtags are comedy, trending reels and explore. None of his personal information is revealed in the post.

The Prank Setup

As you mention in your headline, a person dresses up as a woman and sits inside an auto, posing himself in a ladylike way to attract the attention of men on the road.

The concept is quite basic. The people behind the prank observe the reaction of strangers as they think a woman is sitting in the car, and everything is recorded through a camera.

Men’s Reactions

Based on your headline, the reactions of men are funny enough in this particular clip. I haven’t watched the video yet; hence, I am unable to describe individual reactions, dialogues, or the number of people involved. Feel free to provide that information after watching the reel.

Fourth Part of a Series

As seen from the caption, it is the fourth part in the series; therefore, it can be assumed that the person making the prank keeps releasing videos like that. Still, no information is shared regarding how the previous parts went.

Reaction of the Internet

The statistics for the reel showing over a million likes and 14,000 comments confirm the huge popularity of the video. Since no comments are mentioned in the information, it is impossible to say what the reactions of the audience were.

What Is Going to Happen Next?

Is the creator going to make more videos in the series? Will the whole video on YouTube bring more reactions? And will the clip lead to a debate about whether this type of pranks is considered fun or inappropriate, especially when the video includes total strangers being recorded? There is no information about that in the post.