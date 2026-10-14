VIRAL VIDEO | 350 Women Perform Sword Garba In UP’s Mahoba; Here’s The Message Behind It

More than 350 women and girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba have taken the traditional Garba celebration up a notch by performing with swords instead of limiting themselves to conventional dance moves. A video of the performance has surfaced online, drawing attention to an event that combined Navratri festivities with a message of women’s empowerment and self-defence.

The performance took place on Tuesday night at Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Mahoba, Bundelkhand, as part of a Garba and Dandiya festival organised by the Maa Chandika Utsav Samiti. The event is now in its ninth consecutive year, with this edition bringing together more than 350 women and girls.

Why Did 350 Women Perform Garba With Swords?

The sword dance was inspired by the bravery of Rani Lakshmibai, the queen of Jhansi who became one of the most recognised figures of India’s 1857 uprising. Through the performance, participants sought to highlight that women can celebrate their cultural traditions while also learning to stand up for their safety and dignity.

The participants underwent 10 days of special training before taking part in the festival. Their performance combined the festive spirit of Navratri with a demonstration of coordination, confidence and skill.

Organiser Nidhi Rawat said the festival was organised by a group of 15 women and aimed to promote women’s empowerment and self-defence alongside traditional celebrations.

Garba, Dandiya And More At The Navratri Event

The sword dance was the main attraction, but the programme featured several other performances. It began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before an image of Goddess Durga, followed by Ganesh Vandana performed by young girls. Garba, Dandiya and Ghoomar performances added to the celebrations.

The organisers also aimed to make the festival accessible to women from different social backgrounds. Participants came together without caste-based discrimination, while support from family members helped many women step forward and showcase their talents.

A Nine-Year Tradition In Mahoba

The festival reflects how Garba and Dandiya celebrations have found audiences beyond their traditional strongholds in Gujarat and major cities. In Mahoba, the annual event has created a space for women and girls to participate in cultural activities while building confidence. The sword performance has given this year’s celebrations an additional message: the spirit of Navratri can be expressed through devotion, tradition and a focus on women’s strength and safety.

The video has brought that message to a wider audience, turning a local festival into a story that extends beyond the dance floor.