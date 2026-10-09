VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Agla Station…’: Delhi Metro’s Iconic Voice Shammi Narang Takes Grandson On First Ride, His Reaction To Hearing Dadu’s Voice Wins Hearts

For millions of Delhi Metro commuters, Shammi Narang’s voice is a familiar part of the daily journey. But for his little grandson, Rushaan, hearing that same voice echo through a Metro train turned an ordinary ride into a rather special family moment.

Narang, the man behind the Metro’s iconic announcements, recently took Rushaan on his first-ever Metro ride. The little boy appeared amazed and bewildered as he heard his grandfather’s voice coming from the speakers, in a place where he had never heard it before.

Watch: When Dadu’s Voice Echoed Through The Metro

The video, shared by Narang on X on October 4, shows the family travelling on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line. As the announcements play, Rushaan’s parents encourage him to recognise his grandfather’s voice. The clip ends with Narang himself delivering the familiar announcement, “Agla station Sultanpur.”

For Narang, the moment was about more than introducing his grandson to the Metro. It was also a reminder of how a voice that has become part of countless commuters’ daily lives could continue to connect generations within his own family.

“I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another,” Narang wrote in his post. He added that he hoped the voice would reach Rushaan’s grandchildren and generations beyond.

Watch The Viral Video

I may not travel on these Metro trains forever… but I take immense pride in knowing that my voice will travel from one generation to another. From me to my little grandson, Rushaan, and perhaps one day to his grandchildren… and beyond ♥️ Today, we took Rushaan on his very first Metro ride. He was equal parts amazed and bewildered to hear Dadu’s voice echoing through the train… a voice he knows, but in a place he had never heard it before. A rather special moment for us 👶🚆 @OfficialDMRC #DelhiMetro #ShammiNarang #MetroUncle — Shammi Narang (@iamshamminarang) October 4, 2026

A Voice Millions Recognise

Narang is a former news anchor and voice artist whose distinctive voice has become closely associated with Metro announcements. For regular commuters, it is a familiar guide to stations and journeys. For Rushaan, however, hearing it in the middle of a Metro ride offered a completely different experience.

That contrast is what makes the clip so endearing: a voice recognised at home suddenly coming from the speakers of a moving train. What was an everyday announcement for fellow passengers became a memorable family milestone for Narang and his grandson.

The video has resonated with social media users, with many finding the moment touching and nostalgic. And while Rushaan may be too young to fully understand his grandfather’s connection with the Metro, his first ride has captured a lovely snapshot of a legacy being passed from one generation to the next.