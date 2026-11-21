A mother sent six eggs to her Class 7 son who was staying in a hostel with the hope that he would eat them. However, the boy got four unwelcome visitors as the eggs produced small chicks. This interesting occurrence has become viral online and has been coined ‘Ande Ke Daam Pe Murga’. According to a report from Asianet News, the student received six eggs from his mother and placed them in the trunk of his hostel. He is said to have put a blanket around the eggs not knowing that four out of them would hatch.







While this was supposed to be a food packet, the incident has posed an interesting question; can eggs just produce chicks while covered under a blanket?

Can Eggs Hatch Inside A Blanket?

While the eggs can hatch without an incubator, it can happen if certain biological and environmental requirements are met. First and foremost, the eggs have to be fertilized. In simple terms, a usual unfertilized egg used for food purposes cannot hatch into a chick irrespective of the warmth at which the eggs are kept. A fertilized egg has an embryo inside it that can develop under proper incubation conditions. As per the guidelines provided by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, the various requirements for incubating eggs include temperature, humidity, ventilation, position, and turning of eggs.

It takes about 21 days for the chicken eggs to hatch out. During this time, the growing embryo requires a constant temperature. Though a blanket will help insulate, it won’t help keep the right temperature, humidity, and ventilation for proper incubation.

The heat alone cannot be responsible for the hatching of the four chicks. Should the alleged situation be true, then the eggs must definitely have been fertilized, and had incubating conditions that enabled development. However, no information is given about how and when this was achieved.

What Happened To The Four Chicks?

As per available information, four of the six eggs hatched after the boy stored them in his hostel trunk. However, the information regarding the student, hostel or how many days the eggs remained in the trunk was not available. There is also a chance that the eggs might have already undergone some incubation before reaching the student.

The current information therefore does not establish that the blanket and trunk alone caused the eggs to hatch. The original video and further details from the student or his family would help clarify what happened. For now, the unusual story has left readers with a memorable twist: six eggs were reportedly sent to a hostel student to eat, but four chicks emerged instead.

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