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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

A bull viral video showing a stray bull apparently lifting the front wheels of a heavy JCB has taken social media by storm, with viewers calling the animal ‘Bahubali’. The clip has also sparked questions over whether it is genuine or AI-generated.

Stray Bull Lifts JCB’s Front Wheels, Internet Calls It Bahubali (Image: X)
Stray Bull Lifts JCB’s Front Wheels, Internet Calls It Bahubali (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-11 09:16 IST

The latest viral video featuring a stray animal seen to raise the front part of a heavy yellow JCB backhoe loader has gone viral, leaving many people amazed as well as wondering if the video is real. The video, which is spreading rapidly on Facebook and Instagram through several local news websites and meme accounts, features the animal as it faces up to the machine that remains stationary along a road that is flanked by small shops.

Bull viral video shows animal lifting heavy JCB machine

In the footage, a large black-and-grey bull approaches the JCB and lowers its head beneath the front loader bucket. It then pushes forward with considerable force, appearing to lift the machine’s front axle and wheels completely off the ground before stepping back.

Several bystanders can be seen watching the unusual confrontation from outside roadside shops. Excited Hindi exclamations are also audible in the background. Fortunately, no injuries to the people, the machine operator or the bull are visible in the clip.

‘Bahubali’ bull viral video sparks hilarious reactions

The video has prompted many humorous memes. The animal has been named ‘Bahubali,’ and captions like ‘JCB hi utha di’ (It lifted the JCB itself) and ‘Nature’s strength vs Heavy machinery’ have gone viral.

The bull viral video has also gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram via regional digital news channels and meme pages, and the viewers have expressed amazement at the display of strength.

Bull viral video sparks questions over authenticity and use of AI

While the video is presented as an actual event, there are no confirmations about the place or date where it took place. There are also questions raised regarding its authenticity since an ordinary JCB backhoe loader weighs more than seven tonnes.

There are also users suggesting that the video is reposted under the hashtag of ‘#AI’, implying that the video has been tampered with or created with the help of artificial intelligence. But, there are no facts confirming that.

The bull viral video still remains popular across Indian social media platforms, with some people awestruck by the alleged display of animal strength while others are skeptical if the unusual event ever took place.

Disclaimer: NewsX has not independently verified the authenticity of this video and does not confirm whether it is real or AI-generated. The video is being reported solely because it has gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Watch Video: Cop Slaps Youth, Hurles Abuses And Threatens Him; Young Man Fights Back ‘I Buy Cops Like You In 50 Rs’ – What Happened Next?     

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Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip
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Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

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Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

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Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip
Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip
Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip
Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip
Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

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