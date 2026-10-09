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Home > Offbeat News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

A foreign traveller is searching for a Delhi auto-rickshaw driver who refused to take her fare a year ago. Touched by his kindness, she gave him Rs 2,000 and is now asking social media users to help find him.

Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 11:38 IST

A brief auto ride in Delhi left such a lasting impression on a foreign traveller that, a year later, she is asking the internet to help her find the driver again. The reason? He refused to accept money for her ride, and his simple response, “Don’t worry,” stayed with her long after the encounter.

The woman, Tara Ingram, shared the video on Instagram under the account @givingjoyfully_25. The clip, which first attracted attention in May 2025, resurfaced in September 2026 when she shared it again with a request to help locate the driver. 

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Why The Auto Driver’s Gesture Stayed With Her

In the video, Ingram asks the Delhi auto-rickshaw driver whether he is sure he does not want her to pay. He reassures her, saying, “Don’t worry.” Surprised by his response, she asks a person nearby to help convey her gratitude to the driver.

Moved by the gesture, she decides to give him Rs 2,000 instead. She explains that she wants to do something nice for him because of his kindness. The driver repeatedly thanks her as he accepts the money. 

Watch The Viral Video

Woman Knows He Has Four Children

The conversation takes a personal turn when Ingram asks the driver about his family. She learns that he has four children: one son and three daughters. She then asks whether the money would be helpful to him.

The driver responds with repeated thanks, while Ingram wishes him and his family well before leaving. The exchange is brief, but it captures a moment in which a stranger’s kindness prompted another person to respond with generosity. 

‘I Still Wonder Where He Is Today’

What makes the story stand out is that Ingram has not forgotten the encounter even after a year. In the caption accompanying her video, she wrote that she still wonders where the driver is and how he is doing.

“I would love to find him again. Can we find him?” she asked, urging anyone who recognises the driver or knows someone who might to share the video or contact her directly. 

The renewed appeal has brought the old clip back into the spotlight, with social media users praising both the driver’s gesture and Ingram’s response. However, there has been no confirmed public update establishing whether the driver has been found.

In a world where everyday encounters are often quickly forgotten, this one stayed with a traveller for an entire year. And now, she is hoping that the same internet that helped the video travel far and wide might help her reconnect with the man who made that journey memorable.

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘Can We Find Him?’: Foreign Woman Searches For Delhi Auto Driver A Year After He Refused Her Fare

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