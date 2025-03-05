Viral Video: Chinese Temple Cat ‘Blesses’ Visitors With High-Fives, Internet Says ‘Pawsitive Vibes’

A viral clip shows the cats extending its paw to visitors in a blessing-like gesture, winning the internet.

A cat at Xiyuan Temple in Suzhou has become an internet sensation after a video of it “blessing” visitors with high-fives went viral. The feline, sporting a bold gold chain, has drawn crowds of tourists and devotees eager to receive its paw of fortune.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Temple’s High-Fiving Cat Wins Over the Internet

A short clip shared by the Instagram account China Focus shows the cat extending its paw to visitors, mimicking a gesture of blessing. The video quickly gained traction online, with social media users expressing their admiration for the feline’s unique behavior.

“In Suzhou, the adorable little cat at the West Garden Temple, sporting a gold chain, is giving high-fives and posing for photos with visitors. It seems to spread blessings and good luck all around,” the caption of the post read.

Suzhou Tourism also shared footage of the cat, captioning it: “Pawsitive Vibes Only! This temple cat in Xi Yuan Temple, Suzhou, is blessing visitors with high-fives—and the internet can’t get enough!”

Social Media Reactions

The cat’s viral fame has sparked a surge in visitors at Xiyuan Temple, with long lines forming as people wait for their turn to receive a high-five. Many visitors believe the cat’s gesture brings good luck, while others are simply amused by its friendly demeanor.

Social media users flooded the comments section with enthusiastic reactions. One user wrote, “This cat should be the temple’s official mascot!” while another commented, “He deserves all the treats for his hard work.” Others humorously suggested that the cat was handing out wealth, with one remarking, “You be rich! You be rich too!”

About Xiyuan Temple

Xiyuan Temple, also known as the West Garden Temple, is a prominent Buddhist site in Suzhou, originally built during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). It is renowned for its traditional architecture, serene gardens, and the Arhat Hall, which houses 500 intricately carved statues.

While the temple has long been a place of spiritual reflection, it is now attracting a new wave of visitors drawn by the viral feline. Whether or not the cat’s high-fives truly bring blessings, one thing is certain—it has captured the hearts of people worldwide.

ALSO READ: Internet Kicks Off A Meme Fest After Donald Trump’s ‘Transgenic Mice’ Slip-Up