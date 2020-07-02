As medical professionals around the globe were praised for their selfless contribution amid Covid-19 and hailed as “the true heroes” for their vigorous battle against Covid-19, a doctor in India chose to celebrate her coworkers on ‘Doctor’s Day’ by dancing on a popular Bollywood song Garmi.
Extending doctor’s day wishes to all her colleagues and frontline workers, Richa Negi praised them for putting up a brave smile in the face of adversity and doing their best to help the nation.
Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi posted a video of herself imitating Nora Fatehi’s dance moves on the song ‘Garmi’ from the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ on her Instagram account. The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving people amazed.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @suresh_kingsunited @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial @perysheetal17 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood
The video has been watched over one lakh time since being posted online, with many praising the doctor for her dancing talents. “You are such a positive soul, just loved all your dance video.. happy doctors day Amazing, keep inspiring all of us “a fellow doctor wrote while commenting on the viral video. Another user commented “Doc-cer” on the video, highlighting the dance skills and medical skills of the doctor.