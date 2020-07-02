Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi is taking social media by a storm, in which she is seen dancing on Nora Fatehi's song 'Garmi' from the movie 'Street Dancer 3D' while wearing a PPE outfit.

As medical professionals around the globe were praised for their selfless contribution amid Covid-19 and hailed as “the true heroes” for their vigorous battle against Covid-19, a doctor in India chose to celebrate her coworkers on ‘Doctor’s Day’ by dancing on a popular Bollywood song Garmi.

Extending doctor’s day wishes to all her colleagues and frontline workers, Richa Negi praised them for putting up a brave smile in the face of adversity and doing their best to help the nation.

Mumbai-based doctor Richa Negi posted a video of herself imitating Nora Fatehi’s dance moves on the song ‘Garmi’ from the film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ on her Instagram account. The viral clip shows the doctor dancing while wearing a PPE kit, leaving people amazed.

The video has been watched over one lakh time since being posted online, with many praising the doctor for her dancing talents. “You are such a positive soul, just loved all your dance video.. happy doctors day Amazing, keep inspiring all of us “a fellow doctor wrote while commenting on the viral video. Another user commented “Doc-cer” on the video, highlighting the dance skills and medical skills of the doctor.

