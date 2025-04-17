Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
  • Viral Video: Elephants Form Protective Circle Around Calves Moments Before Earthquake Hits

Viral Video: Elephants Form Protective Circle Around Calves Moments Before Earthquake Hits

Screengrab


In a heartwarming display of instinct and intelligence, a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo has captured the internet’s attention after a viral video showed them forming a protective circle around their young calves moments before an earthquake struck Southern California.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake, which hit earlier this week, was reportedly sensed by the elephants well before any visible tremors. According to zoo officials, elephants possess a unique ability to detect seismic vibrations through their feet an evolutionary advantage that enables them to react swiftly to natural threats.

In the viral video, older elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi are seen quickly circling around the younger calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, who remained calm and still during the incident. The formation, described as an “alert circle,” is a natural protective behavior elephants use to safeguard the most vulnerable members of the herd.

Here is the video:

“This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd,” the San Diego Zoo explained in a caption accompanying the video.

The video has sparked an emotional response on social media, where users are applauding the elephants for their empathy and strong social bonds. One user wrote, “I love that elephants are not only intelligent but empathetic & caring towards their own kind.” Another added, “Their instincts are incredible.”

