Viral Video: Elephants Form Protective Circle Around Calves Moments Before Earthquake Hits

In a heartwarming display of instinct and intelligence, a herd of African elephants at the San Diego Zoo has captured the internet’s attention after a viral video showed them forming a protective circle around their young calves moments before an earthquake struck Southern California.

The 5.2 magnitude earthquake, which hit earlier this week, was reportedly sensed by the elephants well before any visible tremors. According to zoo officials, elephants possess a unique ability to detect seismic vibrations through their feet an evolutionary advantage that enables them to react swiftly to natural threats.

In the viral video, older elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi are seen quickly circling around the younger calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, who remained calm and still during the incident. The formation, described as an “alert circle,” is a natural protective behavior elephants use to safeguard the most vulnerable members of the herd.

Here is the video:

Stronger together 🐘 Elephants have the unique ability to feel sounds through their feet and formed an “alert circle” during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/LqavOKHt6k — San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (@sandiegozoo) April 14, 2025

“This behavior is a natural response to perceived threats to protect the herd,” the San Diego Zoo explained in a caption accompanying the video.

Roughly an hour later, when an aftershock was felt, the elephants repeated the behavior briefly before returning to their regular routine. Zoo officials confirmed that all animals were safe and had resumed normal activities.

The video has sparked an emotional response on social media, where users are applauding the elephants for their empathy and strong social bonds. One user wrote, “I love that elephants are not only intelligent but empathetic & caring towards their own kind.” Another added, “Their instincts are incredible.”

