Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her

Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk often makes headlines for his unique yet captivating posts. This time his post has been garnering views for a different reason. Musk revealed that he is a "big fan" of Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff.

Elon Musk calls him ‘Big Fan’ of Susie

The viral video was shared by a DogeDesigner on X. Sharing a video, he wrote, “A genuine act of kindness: Elon Musk helps Susie Wiles with her bag.” The video showed Musk assisting Wiles by carrying her bag as they exited the President’s official residence following a meeting on Saturday.

A genuine act of kindness: Elon Musk helps Susie Wiles with her bag. pic.twitter.com/2c2c50jFoQ
— DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 8, 2025

The video gained a lot of traction from the viewers.

Who is Susie Wiles?

Susie Wiles, a veteran political tactician, made history on January 20 as the first female White House Chief of Staff in the administration of President Donald Trump. Wiles, who was a key co-chair in Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, has a long history of successfully running campaigns for high-profile Republican candidates.

Apart from that, Elon Musk also has a key advisory position in the Trump administration as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). As such, Musk is working on making the government more efficient, eliminating bureaucratic inefficiencies, and spearheading cost-saving programs across federal agencies.

