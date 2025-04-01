Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Critics argued that the video encouraged dishonesty in the workplace, with some calling it "cheap" and "irresponsible."

A viral video by Pune-based makeup artist Pritam Juzar Kothawala, demonstrating how to fake accident scars to get sick leave, has stirred a heated debate on social media, with viewers accusing her of promoting unethical behavior.

The video, shared on Kothawala’s Instagram account, was intended as a lighthearted skit. In the first clip, Kothawala demonstrated the art of creating realistic-looking scars using makeup, jokingly advising “IT managers” not to watch the video. She described the content as purely for entertainment and suggested that it was meant for those in professions like IT who struggle to get leave.

“IT professionals often face challenges when it comes to taking time off, and this video is just a fun way to address that,” Kothawala explained in the video. “But remember, this is just a harmless skit, not something to be taken seriously.”

However, as the video gained traction and went viral, many social media users voiced strong disapproval. Critics argued that the video encouraged dishonesty in the workplace, with some calling it “cheap” and “irresponsible.”

In response to the growing backlash, Kothawala uploaded a follow-up video where she demonstrated how to refresh the fake scars, claiming it was a “jugaad” (a trick) for when employees return to work after a fake injury. Despite her lighthearted intentions, the response was overwhelmingly negative.

One user commented, “Sorry but not funny. This is so cheap and unethical.” Another wrote, “This video promotes dishonesty and sets a dangerous precedent.” A third user expressed, “It’s disgraceful how this undermines trust between employees and employers.”

While some followers defended Kothawala, emphasizing that the video was meant for fun, the ethical concerns raised by others have sparked a broader conversation about workplace honesty and integrity.

Experts suggest that such content, though intended for humor, can have unintended consequences, especially when it normalizes dishonesty. “While it might seem innocent at first glance, promoting unethical behavior can have serious long-term effects, both on personal reputation and on organizational trust,” said a workplace ethics expert.

As the debate rages on, it remains clear that Kothawala’s viral video has not only entertained but also ignited an important discussion about the ethical implications of social media content, particularly when it touches on workplace dynamics.

