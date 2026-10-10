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Home > Offbeat News > VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos

VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos

A Japanese woman living in Mumbai has challenged the negative image of India often seen on social media. After spending eight months in the country, Hikaru-san says experiencing a place firsthand can change your perspective in ways online videos cannot.

Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her
Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 13:35 IST

Sometimes, it takes living in a place to see beyond what the internet says about it. For Japanese content creator Hikaru-san, eight months in Mumbai have changed the way she looks at India, its people and the way the country is portrayed online. In an Instagram video that has attracted attention, Hikaru-san questioned why so much social media content focuses on India’s poverty, dirty surroundings and other negative aspects. Her point was simple: no country is perfect, and judging an entire nation through a handful of viral videos can leave out a much bigger picture. 

Her reflections have struck a chord with social media users, with some thanking her for sharing a positive perspective and others joining the discussion about their own experiences of visiting India.

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‘Every Country Has Its Good And Bad Sides’

Hikaru-san said she had come across several videos, including content made by Japanese creators, that focused on the negative aspects of India. While she acknowledged that it is useful to research a destination before travelling, she questioned the tendency to highlight only its shortcomings.

“Every country has its good and bad sides. So, what is the point of highlighting the negative aspects of a country just to get views? Who does it make happy?” she said in the video, as reported by Moneycontrol.  She also pointed out that Japan, too, has places where rubbish can be found. For her, the existence of problems in one place does not justify reducing an entire country to those problems.

Her message is not that India has no challenges. Rather, she believes that a country’s reality cannot be understood through negative clips alone, especially when social media content is often created to attract attention and views.

Watch The Viral Video Here

‘Perhaps It Is Difficult To Understand What Is Good About A Place Until You Actually Live There’

For Hikaru-san, the difference between watching videos about India and experiencing life here has been significant. “Perhaps it is difficult to understand what is good about a place until you actually live there,” she said, adding that she was speaking from her own experience of living in Mumbai.  She also acknowledged that India is a vast country, where everyday experiences can vary considerably from one location to another. Her observations, therefore, are based on the life she has experienced in Mumbai, rather than a claim to represent every part of India.

She said she had not encountered the kind of particularly unpleasant experiences that some online videos make a major talking point. While there have been things that surprised her, she described them as relatively small experiences.

That distinction is at the heart of her message: a place can have its problems without those problems defining every interaction, every neighbourhood or every person who lives there.

Why Is Hikaru-san Living In Mumbai?

Hikaru-san moved to India eight months ago and has been sharing her experiences through her Instagram account, @hikarusan.india. According to NDTV, she is also preparing to participate in an ICN India fitness competition and has spoken about travelling to Goa for the event. 

Her video has since opened up a broader conversation about how social media shapes perceptions of countries. Content highlighting poverty, poor infrastructure or cleanliness concerns can draw attention, but it may also create an incomplete picture when presented without context.

Hikaru-san’s experience offers a reminder that travelling, living among people and experiencing a culture firsthand can challenge assumptions formed from a distance. Her message is not about ignoring a country’s flaws. It is about allowing room for the good, the complicated and the ordinary parts of everyday life, too.

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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos
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VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos
VIRAL VIDEO | ‘India Changed Me’: Japanese Woman Reveals What 8 Months In Mumbai Taught Her, Questions Negative India Videos
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