Viral Video: Indian Man Cooks Roti And Sabzi In One Kadhai, Internet Can’t Get Enough

A unique cooking video from India has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 123 million views on Instagram within just five days. The video features an Indian man preparing both roti and sabzi in the same kadhai (deep pan), showcasing an innovative technique that has left social media users amazed.

The man ingeniously divides the kadhai into two sections using aata (wheat flour) dough as a barrier. On one side, he whips up a spicy aloo sabzi (potato curry), while on the other, he seamlessly flips rotis-all without switching utensils or burners. This clever cooking hack is a classic example of Indian jugaad, or creative problem-solving using limited resources.

The clip has gone viral for its simplicity, creativity, and sheer practicality, sparking reactions from foodies and meme lovers alike.

Social Media Reactions

The comments section is filled with a mix of humor and admiration:

“LHS = RHS,” one user joked, referencing math class in a culinary context.

“How I multitask,” wrote another viewer, applauding the efficiency.

“This technology should not go outside India,” said one user, highlighting the desi genius behind the idea.

Actor Parul Gulati also chimed in, saying, “My Insta feed never fails to surprise me… East or west, India is the best.”

Many are calling this the most desi hack of the year, praising the man’s ability to save time, gas, and effort-all while cooking a complete Indian meal.

As social media continues to be a platform for showcasing everyday innovation, this video serves as a reminder of how creativity can thrive even in the kitchen. Whether you’re a foodie, a techie, or just someone who loves a good jugaad, this viral cooking hack is worth a watch.

