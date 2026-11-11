Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

A video reportedly filmed in Indonesia has sparked attention online after showing a group of children treating a giant python like a playground attraction. The footage captures the youngsters climbing, sitting and sliding along the enormous snake’s body, while adults can be seen standing nearby and watching the unusual interaction. The reptile is believed to be a reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world. The video has raised questions about child safety and the risks involved in allowing youngsters to get so close to a powerful wild animal.

Children Slide Down The Giant Python’s Body

The footage shows three children interacting with the massive snake. One moment, they appear to be sitting on its long body, while in another, they slide down it as though using a playground slide. The children seem comfortable around the reptile, moving along its body without showing visible signs of fear. The snake’s enormous size makes the scene particularly striking. Reticulated pythons are non-venomous constrictors and are known for their impressive length and strength. Despite not being venomous, they are wild animals capable of posing serious risks to humans, particularly when handled without proper precautions.

😱 Kids turn a giant python into a playground slide In Indonesia, children turned an enormous snake into their own amusement park ride — sliding down its body, sitting on top of it, and running around it. All while adults calmly stood nearby, filming with their phones. Judging by the footage, it’s a reticulated python — one of the largest and most dangerous snakes in the world. It’s not venomous, but it can constrict and even swallow an adult human. The scariest part of this video isn’t even the giant snake — it’s that nobody around seems remotely concerned. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 9, 2026

Adults Watch As Children Play With The Snake

Another detail drawing attention is the presence of adults near the children. Some appear to be watching the interaction, while others are seen recording the unusual scene. Their apparent relaxed response has prompted questions about whether the potential dangers of such close contact with a giant python are being taken seriously. Experts generally caution against allowing children to handle large wild reptiles without trained supervision and appropriate safety measures. Even animals that appear calm can behave unpredictably.

Video’s Claims Not Independently Verified

The video has attracted attention because of the unusual sight of children treating a giant snake as a play object. However, the exact location, circumstances and identities of those involved remain unclear. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by NewsX.

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