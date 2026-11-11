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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

The unusual footage has sparked safety concerns over children interacting with a massive wild snake.

Children sitting, climbing and sliding on a giant python as if it were a playground ride, while adults watch nearby. (Source:Screengrab)
Children sitting, climbing and sliding on a giant python as if it were a playground ride, while adults watch nearby. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 17:46 IST

A video reportedly filmed in Indonesia has sparked attention online after showing a group of children treating a giant python like a playground attraction. The footage captures the youngsters climbing, sitting and sliding along the enormous snake’s body, while adults can be seen standing nearby and watching the unusual interaction. The reptile is believed to be a reticulated python, one of the largest snake species in the world. The video has raised questions about child safety and the risks involved in allowing youngsters to get so close to a powerful wild animal.

Children Slide Down The Giant Python’s Body

The footage shows three children interacting with the massive snake. One moment, they appear to be sitting on its long body, while in another, they slide down it as though using a playground slide. The children seem comfortable around the reptile, moving along its body without showing visible signs of fear. The snake’s enormous size makes the scene particularly striking. Reticulated pythons are non-venomous constrictors and are known for their impressive length and strength. Despite not being venomous, they are wild animals capable of posing serious risks to humans, particularly when handled without proper precautions.

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Adults Watch As Children Play With The Snake

Another detail drawing attention is the presence of adults near the children. Some appear to be watching the interaction, while others are seen recording the unusual scene. Their apparent relaxed response has prompted questions about whether the potential dangers of such close contact with a giant python are being taken seriously. Experts generally caution against allowing children to handle large wild reptiles without trained supervision and appropriate safety measures. Even animals that appear calm can behave unpredictably.

Video’s Claims Not Independently Verified

The video has attracted attention because of the unusual sight of children treating a giant snake as a play object. However, the exact location, circumstances and identities of those involved remain unclear. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by NewsX.
Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra

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Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns
Tags: Children And Wild AnimalsChildren Play With PythonGiant PythonGiant Snake Videohome-hero-pos-3Indonesia Viral VideoIndonesian KidsKids Slide On SnakePlayground RideReticulated Pythonsnake viral videoviral video

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Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

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Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

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Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns
Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns
Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns
Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns
Viral Video: Indonesian Kids Sit, Slide On 20-Foot Giant Python, Turn Massive Snake Into Playground Ride, Spark Safety Concerns

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