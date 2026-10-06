Viral Video | ‘It Took Them 60 Years’: Middle-Class Son Fulfils Long-Awaited Parents’ Dream Of Flying, Their First Flight Leaves Internet Emotional

For many families, a first flight is more than simply a journey. It can represent years of waiting, sacrifices and dreams that were quietly put aside. A viral Instagram video by a man named Dheeraj has struck a chord online after he took his parents on their first-ever flight, turning his father’s long-held wish into a reality.

Why Did Dheeraj Take His Parents On Their First Flight?

Dheeraj, who describes himself as coming from a middle-class family, said some dreams in such families are not always spoken aloud. His father had wanted to experience flying for years, and eventually, that wish became something Dheeraj wanted to fulfil for his parents.

The moment was captured after his parents boarded the aircraft. The video shows their reactions as they experience the journey, with the emotional significance of the occasion reflected in Dheeraj’s accompanying message.

WATCH – ‘It Took Me 29 Years, But It Took Them 60 Years’

The line that has resonated most with viewers appears as text on the viral video: “It took me 29 years, but it took them 60 years.” For Dheeraj, the flight was not just about getting his parents from one destination to another. He described it as his father’s dream coming true and his mother experiencing her first flight, making the journey a memory he would carry forever.

He also framed the moment around the idea that dreams and promises can be fulfilled one at a time.

Why Has The Video Touched The Internet?

The simplicity of the moment appears to be what has connected with viewers. There is no elaborate celebration in the footage. Instead, the focus remains on the parents experiencing something that had remained out of reach for decades. The post has drawn emotional reactions, with users commenting on the happiness visible on the mother’s face and praising Dheeraj for making the milestone possible.

For many Indian families, stories of parents postponing personal dreams while prioritising their children are familiar. That context has given the video an emotional resonance beyond the flight itself.

A First Flight That Became A Family Memory

Dheeraj’s video is ultimately less about air travel and more about giving parents something they once could only dream about. What might seem like an ordinary flight to some became a deeply personal milestone for his family.

And perhaps that is why the line, “It took me 29 years, but it took them 60 years,” has stayed with viewers. Sometimes, fulfilling a parent’s dream is not about how big the gesture is, but about finally making time for a dream they had quietly carried for years.