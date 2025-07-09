Viral Video: Kanpur Woman Dances With Gun For Instagram Reel On Highway, Faces Police Action

A woman from Kanpur is in trouble now that a video of her dancing with a gun has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, she was shooting this short video for an Instagram reel, however it clearly registered and ignited the fury of the public leading to police involvement.

The woman, Shalini, is dancing to a Bhojpuri song while wearing a bright green saree with a revealing blouse, on what looks like the Kanpur-Delhi highway. To make it worse, she was doing this while holding a gun illegally in broad daylight, at the side of a busy road risking herself as well as endangering others.

The video was originally posted by user @MishraRahul_UP on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). The post immediately caught attention, with many tagging Uttar Pradesh Police and demanding strict action. “Such misuse of weapons in public places is dangerous and must be punished,” one user wrote.

Shalini, who reportedly runs the Instagram handle @salinipanday60, has over 60,000 followers and has posted more than 2,550 times. The video is believed to be part of a trend where content creators take extreme steps to gain popularity through Instagram reels.

Reacting to the viral clip, the Kanpur Nagar Police responded to the complaint online, stating, “It is to be informed in the said matter that the said woman is a resident of Kanpur Nagar, who made this video within the Kanpur Nagar district area. In this regard, the Kanpur Nagar Police have been informed.”

Authorities have promised that actions will be taken according to law once all the information has been considered. The police have not identified the firearm or if it was registered or simply for prop use.

This has raised serious questions about how far social media users will go for “likes” and “shares.” Experts are concerned that Instagram is fuelling irrational obsession with reels which encourages dangerous behavior with disregard to public safety.

The community has already turned against this behavior as irresponsible, and highlighted the need for better oversight of firearm usage in public through social media.

As this incident becomes investigated, questions are raised regarding the extent of social media trends and how users do not seem aware of the consequences of public and social actions.

