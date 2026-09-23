Sonam Yadav’s Viral Video: Ganga Bath Video Morphed, Influencer Takes Action Against Fake Clip

An edited video of a lady bathing in the Ganga at Haridwar has caused a stir on social media platforms after it came to light that the video had been edited. Social media influencer Sonam Yadav has come out in public to say that she is the lady featured in the video, and it had been edited before being made public.

This edited video had altered the dressing style of the lady, and it was circulated with false information regarding the original video. The video was actually an older one in which the lady was dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

MMS/Viral Video: What Happened To Sonam Yadav’s Ganga Bath Clip?

The issue originated due to the sharing of a short video that was shot at the Har Ki Pauri area in Haridwar on the social networking site. The video showed a woman taking a dip in the Ganges dressed in very revealing clothes and became the centre of reactions.

It was found out, however, that when comparing the original video with the viral one, it became clear that all aspects of background, people and the movements of the woman resembled those of an earlier video, whereas the clothes of the woman were digitally modified in the video in question. It was proven that the viral video was a result of photo-shopping. The original video was also located on Sonam Yadav’s social networking page, where she had uploaded a video of herself taking a dip in the river wearing yellow clothes.

Sonam Yadav Says Her Video Was Edited

Following the video being distributed, Sonam Yadav spoke out through the social platform and made a statement indicating that the video had been tampered with.

Yadav indicated that the video had been tampered with and shared in a misleading way and also requested the public not to share the tampered video. According to sources, she made a written complaint to the cyber crime agency requesting them to take action against those tampering with her video.

Viral Video: Was The Ganga Bath Clip AI-Generated?

The incident has widely been described online as an AI or deepfake case, but there is an important distinction.

Available fact-checks establish that the viral footage was doctored, with the woman’s clothing altered from the original recording. Some reports and social media users have described the manipulation as AI-generated, while technical checks have produced mixed findings about whether the entire clip was generated by AI. So far, the clearest verified point is that the viral version does not accurately represent the original footage.

Why The Fake Clip Became A Major Controversy

The manipulated video spread rapidly across social media, with users reacting to what they believed was an authentic recording from Haridwar.

Fact checkers later established that the original and altered clips shared the same setting, movements and people in the background. This helped trace the viral version back to the genuine footage and establish that the woman’s appearance had been digitally manipulated.

The episode has once again raised concerns over the misuse of digital editing and AI-style manipulation, particularly when real people’s videos are altered and circulated without their consent.

Sonam Yadav Urges People Not To Share Fake Clip

Yadav has appealed to social media users to delete the manipulated video and avoid circulating it further.

The case also highlights why viral videos involving real people need to be verified before being shared. In this instance, an apparently authentic clip turned out to have been altered, while the original footage remained available online.

The alleged manipulation has now become a cybercrime complaint, with the focus shifting from the woman’s supposed actions in the viral clip to the people responsible for altering and distributing the footage.

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