Viral Video: Lioness Carries Baby Deer In Her Mouth, Shockingly Leaves It Safely In Woods; Roars At Other Lions Coming Close

The case of a lioness in the Gir Forest sanctuary of Gujarat state in India has shocked wildlife enthusiasts after a video went viral showing the lioness carrying a baby deer in its mouth and releasing it far inside the woods without attacking the baby deer. What makes this incident special is the fact that the lioness was seen protecting the baby deer instead of killing it and even growling at other lions trying to get close to it.

Gir Sanctuary video captures unusual bond between predator and fawn

The footage shows the lioness gently holding the fawn in her mouth and moving away from the area. She eventually leaves the young animal at a spot deeper inside the forest, apparently away from danger.

In case some other lions come close, she makes a roaring noise at them, telling them to leave. Rather than viewing the deer as her next meal, it seems that she is protecting it. This sort of behavior is not something often seen in nature.

गुजरात के गिर अभयारण्य का एक अद्भुत वीडियो- वीडियो में शेरनी ने हिरण के बच्चे की शिकार करने की बजाय जान बचाई. शेरनी हिरण के बच्चे को जंगल में काफी दूर सुरक्षित जगह पर छोड़ आती है,इस दौरान जब दूसरे शेर करीब आते है तो शेरनी उन्हें गुर्राकर दूर रहने की चेतावनी भी देती है. @itootweet https://t.co/RMQ6nzVIhX — Rahul Chouhan (@RahulChauhanMP) November 2, 2026

Gir Sanctuary encounter reminiscent of renowned Kenyan lioness

This scene also reminds one of Kamuniak, the lioness in Kenya’s Samburu National Park, who gained fame in 2002 for adopting baby oryxes, an antelope species that is hunted by lions.

She reportedly adopted five young oryxes, protecting them from predators and allowing their mothers to feed them. Some were rescued by wildlife wardens, while one was killed by a male lion.

Gir Sanctuary footage highlights rare maternal behaviour

Another unusual case was reported in India in 2020, when a lioness was seen caring for an orphaned leopard cub despite the two species being natural rivals. The lioness reportedly nursed and protected the cub for weeks.

The latest video from Gir Sanctuary offers another rare glimpse of unexpected animal behaviour, showing that encounters in the wild can sometimes unfold very differently from what people expect.

Disclaimer: NewsX does not independently confirm the authenticity of the video or the circumstances depicted in it. The footage is being shared as received from social media, and the claims accompanying it have not been independently verified by NewsX.