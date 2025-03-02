Home
Sunday, March 2, 2025
  Viral Video: Man Doing Pull-Ups On Live Wires Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It 'Dangerous'

Viral Video: Man Doing Pull-Ups On Live Wires Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘Dangerous’

The viral video of man doing pull-ups on live wires has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. It was posted on Instagram. The viral video of man doing pull-ups on live wires has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. It was posted on Instagram. 

Viral Video: Man Doing Pull-Ups On Live Wires Stuns Internet, Netizens Call It ‘Dangerous’

Viral Video


The viral video of man doing pull-ups on live wires has been doing rounds on the internet. The video has been receiving mixed reactions from netizens. It was posted on Instagram.

Viral Video Shows Man Doing Pull-Ups On Live Wires

In the viral video, a man could be gripping the overhead wires and effortlessly pulling himself up, seemingly unbothered by the fact that one wrong move could have been his last. The video was shared on Instagram by a page named FitnessHaven. Sharing the video, the page wrote the caption, “How did gym bro get up from there.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FitnessHaven (@fitnesshaven_official)

The video has gained a lot of traction since it was shared. The viral video has left the internet stunned.

Netizens React

Social media users were far from impressed by the video. One user commented, “This is so dangerous,” while another questioned, “How did he get there?” On the lighter side, the internet couldn’t help but share their humorous take on the situation. “That must be one electrifying workout,” joked one user, while another quipped that he’s “going to be ‘shocked’ by massive gains.” Some users got even more creative with their responses, with one saying, “He is training for the next life,” and another adding, “Unlimited ‘power.'” The comments section quickly filled up with a flood of memes.

However, the video garnered around 150,735 likes. 

