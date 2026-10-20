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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

A biker in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, fled a police checkpoint after his wife fell off the moving motorcycle during a sudden turn. A viral video shows police helping her.

Uttarakhand Biker Flees As Wife Falls Off Moving Motorcycle (Image: X)
Uttarakhand Biker Flees As Wife Falls Off Moving Motorcycle (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 11:31 IST

A man in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, sped away from a police checkpoint on his motorcycle, leaving his wife lying on the road after a sudden turn caused her to fall off the moving two-wheeler. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, with viewers criticising the man for fleeing without checking on his wife. Police personnel rushed to help the woman after the biker left the spot.

How the biker tried to escape police in Uttarakhand

The incident took place at Trishul Chowk in Rudrapur, where police were checking vehicles without number plates and riders not wearing helmets. When personnel signalled the motorcyclist to stop, he allegedly accelerated and took a sudden turn to avoid the checkpoint.

The manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road. The man continued riding instead of stopping to help her, leaving police personnel to assist the woman.

Video captures woman falling as Uttarakhand biker flees

An officer helped the woman get back on her feet. A bystander recorded the incident, and the footage later circulated widely on social media. The person filming can be heard repeatedly saying, “Ye dekhiye” (Look at this), while describing how the biker took a sharp turn while trying to escape the police, causing his wife to fall.

The video has drawn criticism over the man’s alleged behaviour and the risks involved in trying to evade a police checkpoint in Uttarakhand.

Social media reactions to the Uttarakhand motorcycle incident

One user questioned the man’s priorities, writing: “Kya ajib aadmi hai? – paisa wife ki jaan se zyada kimti hai kya??? Ye sochna chahiye tha – ki peeche aur koi bhi baitha hai.She must not be sitting cross legged. Aaram se ruk kar challan karva leta!!! Khud bhi to gir sakta tha?? Aur koi zyada chot bhi lag sakti thi!!”

Another user criticised the police approach and called for action against the biker, commenting: “Damn police of Uttarakhand shouldn’t scare frighten riders should talk with them nicely and warn them saying next time fine will be double also should charge less challan amount poor lady this man should be arrested”

The incident has sparked online debate over road safety, police checking drives and the dangers of fleeing from authorities.

Also Read: Watch: High-Speed Brezza Kills 1, Injures 12 In Huge Accident; Car Crashes Into Auto Rickshaw And 3 Bikes, Angry Mob Sets Car On Fire    

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Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint
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Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

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Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint
Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint
Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint
Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint
Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

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