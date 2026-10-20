Viral Video: Man Leaves Wife While Escaping From Police, Shocking Clip Shows Wife Falling From Bike After Husband Tries To Run From Checkpoint

A man in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, sped away from a police checkpoint on his motorcycle, leaving his wife lying on the road after a sudden turn caused her to fall off the moving two-wheeler. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, with viewers criticising the man for fleeing without checking on his wife. Police personnel rushed to help the woman after the biker left the spot.
A motorcyclist allegedly trying to evade a traffic challan sped away during police checking in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, causing the woman riding pillion, reportedly his wife, to fall onto the road. Instead of stopping to help her, the biker allegedly fled the scene, leaving the woman on the road. Traffic police personnel rushed to her assistance and checked on her well-being. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving and the risks posed to pillion riders when motorists attempt to evade traffic enforcement. Further details about the woman’s condition and any action taken against the biker were not immediately available. During the trial, the prosecution relied on scientific and forensic evidence to establish the accused’s involvement. The court considered the postmortem examination report prepared by the forensic department at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, DNA test results and reports from the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bengaluru. The court assessed the evidence presented during the proceedings before arriving at its decision. Finding Karthik guilty, the FTSC-1 court imposed the death sentence. Government prosecutor Jayanti appeared on behalf of the state and presented the prosecution’s arguments. The judgment has brought the case, which had remained in the public eye since the festival last year, to a significant stage. The crime had raised serious concerns about the safety of children accompanying families who travel to major events to earn a livelihood.
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How the biker tried to escape police in Uttarakhand
The incident took place at Trishul Chowk in Rudrapur, where police were checking vehicles without number plates and riders not wearing helmets. When personnel signalled the motorcyclist to stop, he allegedly accelerated and took a sudden turn to avoid the checkpoint.
The manoeuvre caused his wife, who was riding pillion, to lose her balance and fall onto the road. The man continued riding instead of stopping to help her, leaving police personnel to assist the woman.
Video captures woman falling as Uttarakhand biker flees
An officer helped the woman get back on her feet. A bystander recorded the incident, and the footage later circulated widely on social media. The person filming can be heard repeatedly saying, “Ye dekhiye” (Look at this), while describing how the biker took a sharp turn while trying to escape the police, causing his wife to fall.
The video has drawn criticism over the man’s alleged behaviour and the risks involved in trying to evade a police checkpoint in Uttarakhand.
Social media reactions to the Uttarakhand motorcycle incident
One user questioned the man’s priorities, writing: “Kya ajib aadmi hai? – paisa wife ki jaan se zyada kimti hai kya??? Ye sochna chahiye tha – ki peeche aur koi bhi baitha hai.She must not be sitting cross legged. Aaram se ruk kar challan karva leta!!! Khud bhi to gir sakta tha?? Aur koi zyada chot bhi lag sakti thi!!”
Another user criticised the police approach and called for action against the biker, commenting: “Damn police of Uttarakhand shouldn’t scare frighten riders should talk with them nicely and warn them saying next time fine will be double also should charge less challan amount poor lady this man should be arrested”
The incident has sparked online debate over road safety, police checking drives and the dangers of fleeing from authorities.
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Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.