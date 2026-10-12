VIRAL VIDEO | Man Spots 6-Carat Diamond While Gem Hunting; What Happened Next Left Him Stunned

A man searching for precious stones at a US state park has discovered a 6.03-carat yellow diamond, turning a hobby he had pursued for years into one of his most remarkable finds. Jack Pearadin, a US Navy reservist from Missouri, found the gem at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas, where visitors can search for diamonds and keep the ones they discover.

The discovery was reported in October 2026, although Pearadin found the diamond in January. He had been visiting the park since 2013 and had collected more than 300 gems over the years. The latest find, however, stood out because of its size, colour and unusual crystal structure.

How Did Jack Pearadin Find the 6-Carat Diamond?

Pearadin discovered the yellow diamond while searching through gravel and livestreaming his hunt. After rinsing and sifting the material, he noticed a crystal glinting in the sunlight. The stone was later identified as a 6.03-carat diamond.

The discovery is particularly notable because diamonds found at the park are often much smaller. According to People, the gem is roughly the size of a gumdrop and has a 48-faced hexoctahedron crystal shape, an uncommon feature among diamonds found at the site.

Pearadin reportedly paid a $15 entry fee to search the park. While he believes the diamond could be worth as much as $1 million, a separate estimate placed its value closer to $250,000. These figures are estimates rather than a confirmed sale price, and the diamond’s eventual value will depend on factors such as its quality, colour and market demand.

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Where Is Crater of Diamonds State Park?

Crater of Diamonds State Park is located near Murfreesboro in southwest Arkansas, United States. It is unusual because visitors are allowed to search for diamonds in their original volcanic source and keep any diamonds they find, subject to the park’s rules. The public search area covers around 37 acres.

The site has a long history of diamond discoveries. Arkansas State Parks records that diamonds have been found in the area since 1906, when the first discovery was reported. Since the site became a state park in 1972, visitors have continued to find diamonds of varying sizes and colours.

One of the most famous discoveries there was the 40.23-carat Uncle Sam diamond, the largest diamond ever found in the United States. Pearadin’s 6.03-carat yellow gem is considerably smaller, but its unusual shape and colour have helped draw attention to the find.

What Does Pearadin Plan to Do With the Diamond?

Pearadin has said he plans to sell the diamond and share the proceeds with fellow gem hunter Michael Schumacher. The discovery is a reminder that the park offers visitors the chance to find valuable stones, although there is no guarantee of finding a diamond, let alone one of this size.

For Pearadin, the discovery follows more than a decade of searching. What began as a hobby has now produced a rare find that has attracted attention well beyond the park’s regular visitors.