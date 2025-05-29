Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Offbeat»
  • Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise And Criticism On Social Media

Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise And Criticism On Social Media

A woman eating biryani with her hands on the London Tube while on a call has gone viral, prompting a heated online debate over hygiene, culture, and double standards.

Viral Video Of Indian Woman Eating Biryani With Bare Hands On London Metro Draws Praise And Criticism On Social Media


A video of a woman eating biryani with her hands while speaking on the phone inside a London metro train has ignited a storm of reactions on social media. Shared widely on X (formerly Twitter), the clip shows the woman multitasking chatting on the phone and enjoying her meal as two men sit beside her engrossed in their mobile phones.

Watch:

The incident, reportedly filmed in the London Docklands, has drawn attention for more than just a meal. The woman, presumed to be Indian by several users, sits with a plate of food on her lap and a packet beside her, possibly her food bag. The post that shared the video cheekily captioned it: “So this is London tube, the new trend of eating biryani with bare hands is the next sensation (sic).”

Some social media users were quick to mock or criticize the woman. One post remarked that the Docklands is “the home of hi-tech and sophisticated banking,” seemingly implying the scene clashed with its modern image. Another commented, “Health and hygiene are no longer revered in the UK.”

But the clip also received a wave of support. One user defended the woman, writing, “I hope she enjoyed it. It looks good. Multi-tasking on the commute, eating and chatting with a friend. Winning.” Another user responded to criticism by pointing out the double standard, saying, “How do people eat burgers and chips on a train… thought they also used their hands. Same with kebabs, chicken, etc. Not sure why you object to a brown woman and not everyone else eating in the same manner.”

The viral post stirred a broader debate over cultural practices, public hygiene, and racial bias. While some called the act “weird” and questioned the etiquette of using hands in public, others emphasized that hand-eating is common in many cultures and shouldn’t be judged in isolation.

One remark sarcastically added, “This is the cultural enrichment we lacked.” Yet another chimed in, “It’s weird enough to eat food like that with your hands. But why do they always play with it between mouthfuls, too?”

As the debate rages on, the video remains a reflection of how ordinary moments in multicultural cities like London can trigger contrasting interpretations some celebrating diversity, others questioning the boundaries of cultural acceptance in public spaces.

