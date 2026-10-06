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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story

Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story

A few minutes before a high-stakes interview, a father in Prayagraj quietly made sure his son was ready. He straightened his coat, combed his hair, fed him something sweet and watched as his son touched his feet for blessings.

Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview
Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 11:34 IST

A few minutes before a high-stakes interview, a father in Prayagraj quietly made sure his son was ready. He straightened his coat, combed his hair, fed him something sweet and watched as his son touched his feet for blessings. The tender moment, captured outside Saraswati Bhawan at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) headquarters, has gone viral on social media, with viewers relating to the familiar mix of parental care, nerves and hope before an important milestone.

What Happened In The Viral UPPSC Interview Video?

The video shows the father standing beside his son moments before the young man heads inside for his interview. He first adjusts the son’s coat, making sure it sits properly, before pulling out a comb and carefully fixing his hair.

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The father then takes out a small packet and feeds his son what appears to be sweets. Before entering the venue, the son bends down and touches his father’s feet to seek his blessings. There is no elaborate conversation or dramatic farewell. Just a father checking his son one last time before he walks into an important room.

Watch The Viral Video 

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Why Is The Father-Son Moment Winning Hearts Online?

The video has resonated because the gestures are instantly recognisable to many Indian families. A parent straightening a child’s clothes, fixing their hair or offering something sweet before an important day can carry far more emotion than a long motivational speech.

Social media users reacted to the father-son bond, with comments describing the moment as “cute” and recalling their own childhood memories. Some viewers also pointed to the father’s gesture of fixing his son’s hair as a form of encouragement in itself.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Interviews Are Underway In Prayagraj

The emotional video comes as the UPPSC 2025 interview process is underway at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj. According to reports, 2,297 candidates who cleared the mains examination have been shortlisted for interviews for 812 vacancies. The interview process began on September 28, 2026, and is scheduled to continue until October 24. Interviews are being held in two daily shifts at Saraswati Bhawan, beginning at 9:30 am and 2 pm.

For candidates, reaching the interview stage represents the culmination of months, and often years, of preparation. For their families, however, the moment can carry an entirely different kind of weight.

More Than A Coat, A Comb And A Sweet

The young man in the video was about to enter an interview room, but for those few minutes outside, he was simply a son being looked after by his father. The father was not seen discussing answers or qualifications. He was fixing a coat, combing his son’s hair and making sure he had something sweet before sending him inside.

Competitive examinations are usually reduced to marks, ranks, vacancies and final selections. Videos like this offer a glimpse of what those numbers cannot show: the families waiting outside, the years of encouragement and the small acts of care that often accompany a candidate through the journey. Sometimes, the most reassuring words before a big moment are not words at all.

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    Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story
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    Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story
    Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story
    Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story
    Viral Video: Proud Father Blesses Son Before He Leaves For UPPSC Interview, Heartwarming Clip Shows Him Feeding Him Prasad – Know The Whole Story
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