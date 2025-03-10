Viral Video: Pune Students Turn Geometry Boxes Into Musical Instruments, Internet Call It ‘Wholesome Moment’

A heartwarming video from an Indian school has gone viral, highlighting the musical talent of pupils who turned their classroom into a makeshift concert venue. The 30-second clip, posted on Instagram by Project Asmi, features students using common objects such as geometry boxes.

A heartwarming video from an Indian school has gone viral, highlighting the musical talent of pupils who turned their classroom into a makeshift concert venue. The 30-second clip, posted on Instagram by Project Asmi, features students using common objects such as geometry boxes, benches, and a bottle to create brilliant music.

The clip has registered almost 30 million views, more than 3 million likes, and many positive remarks.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video shows creative performance of students

During the video, students utilize their geometry boxes, benches, and a water bottle to create a fantastic drumbeat, with catching rhythm that leaves everyone in the classroom dancing.

The energy of the students can be seen, and even the teacher cannot resist joining in the fun. The clip is such a moment of happiness and oneness, taken during the last term of school for the students.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Asmi (@projectasmi_pune)

The caption on the video provides some insight into the relationship between the students and their teacher: “This month, I made a visit to various schools for their final term. Children get emotional, hug, cry, share phone numbers, and say goodbye. Some of the students won’t believe that I won’t be coming back, so we dance, play the drums, give speeches, and recite poems. Teachers can’t help getting the rhythm going too. These moments are priceless.”

Social Media Responses

The video has evoked admiration from social media users. The comment reads, “It’s a wholesome moment when everything is happening while the teacher is present.” Others admired the teacher’s intervention, with one user noting, “The smile on the teacher’s face is priceless.”

Another user posted, “Only backbenchers can do this #Kadak.” The video has melted the hearts of many, promoting creativity, enjoyment, and the teacher-student relationship.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Elon Musk Carries Susie Wiles Bag, Calls Himself ‘Big Fan’ Of Her