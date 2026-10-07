Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Offers Priyanka A Drink Amid Protest, Their Candid Sibling Moment Goes Viral

A tense political protest in Delhi briefly gave way to an unexpectedly casual brother-sister moment when Rahul Gandhi offered his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a drink as they sat together near Akashvani Bhavan. The interaction, captured on video, has since gone viral, with Priyanka initially appearing hesitant before smelling the drink and eventually taking a sip.

The moment came amid the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission on October 6. Rahul and Priyanka were among opposition leaders who took part in the march towards the Election Commission office before the protesters were stopped by police.

What Happened Between Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka Gandhi In The Viral Video?

In the clip, Rahul can be seen holding a bottle containing a red-coloured drink before offering it to Priyanka. She initially appears reluctant, smelling the beverage and looking at it cautiously.

Rahul then appears to encourage his sister to try it. Priyanka eventually takes the bottle and appears to have a sip, turning an otherwise tense protest setting into a brief, informal sibling exchange. Times of India described the interaction as a light moment between the two. Some reports and social media users have identified the drink as Sting, but the branding is not sufficiently clear in the available footage to establish that independently. Aaj Tak also reported that Rahul was seen drinking Sting during the protest and offering it to Priyanka.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Why Were Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi At Akashvani Bhavan?

The viral interaction took place after the INDIA bloc’s march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi. The opposition leaders were protesting over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police stopped the march near the NITI Aayog area, following which several opposition MPs and leaders staged a sit-in.

Rahul and Priyanka later entered the Akashvani Bhavan premises with other leaders and continued their protest. Rahul was also seen climbing a police barricade while holding the national flag as the standoff escalated.

Rahul-Priyanka’s Drink Moment Comes Amid Hours-Long Protest

The siblings were eventually among those detained by Delhi Police after the prolonged protest. Reuters reported that Rahul and Priyanka were detained along with other opposition lawmakers after protesters attempted to breach police barricades during the demonstration.

Amid the political confrontation, however, cameras captured a much more ordinary interaction between the siblings. Rahul offering Priyanka a drink, her hesitation, and his apparent attempt to convince her to try it quickly became the focus of social media attention.

The video has sparked a range of reactions online, with viewers focusing less on the political confrontation and more on the candid exchange between the brother and sister.