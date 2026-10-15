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Home > Offbeat News > VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

A viral video claimed that a Russian woman had travelled to Bihar to marry a local man. An investigation found that she was a British NGO representative visiting Purnia for community work, while the man was a local content creator.

Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 20:38 IST

viral video claiming that a Russian woman travelled to Bihar to marry a man she fell in love with has turned out to be misleading. The woman is from England, not Russia, while the man shown with her is a social media content creator from Bihar, not the labourer from Bhagalpur described in viral posts. The footage was reportedly taken during a community visit linked to rural development work, but social media accounts recast it as an international love story with a wedding planned for November 2026. 

The claims gained traction after videos showed the foreign woman visiting a village and interacting with locals. Posts circulating online identified her as “Julie” and the man as “Rahul Yadav”, claiming they had fallen in love while he was working in Russia and that she had travelled to India to marry him despite his modest financial circumstances. However, an investigation by NDTV found that key details about their identities, location and alleged relationship were incorrect.

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Who Are The Man And Woman In The Viral Video?

The man featured in the footage has been identified as Namit Bhay, a social media content creator from Purnia district in Bihar. The woman is Andrea Connolly, who is associated with the British non-governmental organisation Shivia. Contrary to claims in viral posts, the footage did not show a Russian woman arriving in Bhagalpur to meet a man she intended to marry.

According to NDTV’s report, Connolly was part of a six-member team that visited Purnia on October 7 and 8. The team was there in connection with community initiatives involving Shivia and a local organisation called Saathi, which works to support rural women and improve their livelihood opportunities. During the visit, the team met local women and visited homes in the area.

Local women reportedly welcomed the visitors with a bouquet of roses. As the team moved through the village, a crowd gathered, and Namit was among the people present. Footage from the visit was subsequently shared online alongside claims of a romance and an upcoming wedding. 

What Did Namit Say About The Viral Love Story?

Namit denied being in a romantic relationship with Connolly, saying she had visited the area as part of an NGO team and was a guest. His account contradicted social media claims that the two were planning to marry in November.

The local organisation Saathi also objected to the footage being circulated with misleading claims. Its coordinator, Abhishek Kumar Singh, told NDTV that the visitors had come to understand the community work being carried out in the area. The organisation was reportedly considering legal action over the misleading posts. It remains unclear who first circulated the footage with the false romantic narrative.

How A Community Visit Became A Viral Love Story

The episode highlights how ordinary footage can acquire a completely different meaning when shared with an unverified caption. In this case, a visit connected to rural development work was presented as a cross-border romance, with incorrect names, nationalities and claims of an impending wedding attached to it.

The available reporting does not support the claim that a Russian woman travelled to Bihar to marry a local man. Instead, the footage shows a British NGO representative visiting Purnia as part of a community initiative. The incident is a reminder to verify the original context of viral videos before treating social media narratives as fact.

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VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
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VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

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VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened
VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

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